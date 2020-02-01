2018-2025 Contract Management Software and Platform Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Contract Management Software and Platform Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the contract management software and platform market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the contract management software and platform market, by segmenting it based on by type, by offering, by end-users and regional demand. In contract management, development of analytics is one of the main factor augmenting the growth of the global contract management software and platform market. Rising focus of several vendors towards offering value-based pricing models further makes the market demanding during the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by type, by offering and end-users in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global contract management software and platform market across five broad geographic regions are included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the contract management software and platform market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the contract management software and platform market.

The report provides the size of the contract management software and platform market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global contract management software and platform market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The contract management software and platform market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the contract management software and platform market, split into regions. Based on type, offering and end-users, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for contract management software and platform. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of contract management software and platform several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Icertis, CLM Matrix, Determine Inc. and few others likely to be named.

The global contract management software and platform market has been segmented into:

Global Contract Management Software and Platform Market: By Type

• Web-Based

• Installed

Global Contract Management Software and Platform Market: By Offering

• Maintenance

• License

• Subscription

• Services

• Blockchain

Global Contract Management Software and Platform Market: By End-Users

• Retail

• Telecom & IT

• BFSI

• Transportation & Logistics

• Healthcare

• Automobile

• Others

Global Contract Management Software and Platform Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF CONTRACT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL CONTRACT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL CONTRACT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET REVENUE, 2017 – 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL CONTRACT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 WEB-BASED

5.3 INSTALLED

6 GLOBAL CONTRACT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET, BY OFFERING

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 MAINTENANCE

6.3 LICENSE

6.4 SUBSCRIPTION

6.5 SERVICES

6.6 BLOCKCHAIN

7 GLOBAL CONTRACT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET, BY END-USERS

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 RETAIL

7.3 TELECOM & IT

7.4 BFSI

7.5 TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

7.6 HEALTHCARE

7.7 AUTOMOBILE

7.8 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL CONTRACT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 ITALY

8.2.6 SPAIN

8.2.7 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5 LATIN AMERICA

8.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.5.1.1 DRIVERS

8.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.5.2 BRAZIL

8.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

9 GLOBAL CONTRACT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET, BY COMPANY

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 IBM CORPORATION

9.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.2.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 ORACLE CORPORATION

9.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.3.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.4 ICERTIS

Continued…..

