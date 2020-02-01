5G Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023
WiseGuyReports.com adds “5G Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “5G Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 5G Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G development in United States, Europe and China.
5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before.
The major factors expected to drive the 5G services market growth are the rising demand for reliable and ultra-low latency connectivity services and increasing use of connected IoT devices.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Airtel
BT
China Mobile
China Telecom
Deutsche Telekom
du
Korea Telecom
Sprint
Saudi Telecom
SK Telecom
Telstra
Vodafone
Verizon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
mMTC and URLLC
eMBB
FWA
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Cities
Connected Factories
Smart Buildings
Connected Vehicles
Connected Healthcare
Connected Retail
Smart Utilities
Broadband
Voice
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3420217-global-5g-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 5G Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 mMTC and URLLC
1.4.3 eMBB
1.4.4 FWA
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 5G Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Smart Cities
1.5.3 Connected Factories
1.5.4 Smart Buildings
1.5.5 Connected Vehicles
1.5.6 Connected Healthcare
1.5.7 Connected Retail
1.5.8 Smart Utilities
1.5.9 Broadband
1.5.10 Voice
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 5G Market Size
2.2 5G Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 5G Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 5G Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 5G Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 Airtel
12.2.1 Airtel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 5G Introduction
12.2.4 Airtel Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Airtel Recent Development
12.3 BT
12.3.1 BT Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 5G Introduction
12.3.4 BT Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 BT Recent Development
12.4 China Mobile
12.4.1 China Mobile Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 5G Introduction
12.4.4 China Mobile Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 China Mobile Recent Development
12.5 China Telecom
12.5.1 China Telecom Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 5G Introduction
12.5.4 China Telecom Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 China Telecom Recent Development
12.6 Deutsche Telekom
12.6.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 5G Introduction
12.6.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development
12.7 du
12.7.1 du Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 5G Introduction
12.7.4 du Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 du Recent Development
12.8 Korea Telecom
12.8.1 Korea Telecom Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 5G Introduction
12.8.4 Korea Telecom Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Korea Telecom Recent Development
12.9 Sprint
12.9.1 Sprint Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 5G Introduction
12.9.4 Sprint Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Sprint Recent Development
12.10 Saudi Telecom
12.10.1 Saudi Telecom Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 5G Introduction
12.10.4 Saudi Telecom Revenue in 5G Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Saudi Telecom Recent Development
12.11 SK Telecom
12.12 Telstra
12.13 Vodafone
12.14 Verizon
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3420217-global-5g-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)