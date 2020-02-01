APAC Travel Insurance Market Expected to Reach $7890 Million at CAGR of 6.20% by Forecasts 2017- 2021

The Travel Insurance industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Travel Insurance market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.20% from 5130 million $ in 2013 to 6250 million $ in 2016, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Travel Insurance market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021, The market size of the Travel Insurance will reach 7890 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Section 1: Definition

Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail

Allianz

Munich Re Group

AIG

Assicurazioni Generali

Prudential

ACE&Chubb

Manulife

UnitedHealthcare Global

Mapfre

AXA

Tokio Marine Holdings

China Pacific insurance

Hanse Merkur

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

People’s insurance company of China

China Life

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Section (4): Region

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

Taiwan

Section (5 6 7):

Product Type Segmentation (Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay, Medical expense, Property Damage, )

Industry Segmentation (Domestic travel, Outbound travel, , , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 8: Trend (2017-2021)

Section 9: Product Type Detail

Section 10: Downstream Consumer

Section 11: Cost Structure

Section 12: Conclusion

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Section 1 Travel Insurance Product Definition

Section 2 APAC Travel Insurance Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 APAC Manufacturer Travel Insurance Shipments

2.2 APAC Manufacturer Travel Insurance Business Revenue

2.3 APAC Travel Insurance Market Overview

2.4 Airlines – low cost airlines Analysis

Section 3 Manufacturers Who Have Travel Insurance Business in APAC Introduction

3.1 Allianz Travel Insurance Business Introduction

3.1.1 Allianz Travel Insurance Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.1.2 Allianz Travel Insurance Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Allianz Interview Record

3.1.4 Allianz Travel Insurance Business Profile

3.1.5 Allianz Travel Insurance Product Specification

3.2 Munich Re Group Travel Insurance Business Introduction

3.2.1 Munich Re Group Travel Insurance Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.2.2 Munich Re Group Travel Insurance Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Munich Re Group Travel Insurance Business Overview

3.2.5 Munich Re Group Travel Insurance Product Specification

3.3 AIG Travel Insurance Business Introduction

3.3.1 AIG Travel Insurance Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.3.2 AIG Travel Insurance Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 AIG Travel Insurance Business Overview

3.3.5 AIG Travel Insurance Product Specification

3.4 Assicurazioni Generali Travel Insurance Business Introduction

3.5 Prudential Travel Insurance Business Introduction

3.6 ACE&Chubb Travel Insurance Business Introduction

…

Section 4 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Region Level) Market Size (Volume) 2013-2016

4.2 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Region Level) Market Size (Value) 2013-2016

Section 5 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

5.1 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2013-2016

5.2 Different Travel Insurance Product Type Price 2013-2016

5.3 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis

Section 6 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

6.1 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2013-2016

6.2 Different Industry Price 2013-2016

6.3 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis

Section 7 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

7.1 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2013-2016

7.2 APAC Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis

Section 8 Travel Insurance Market Forecast 2017-2021

8.1 Travel Insurance Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)

8.2 Travel Insurance Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)

8.3 Travel Insurance Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)

Section 9 Travel Insurance Segmentation Product Type

9.1 Trip Cancellation Product Introduction

9.2 Trip Delay Product Introduction

9.3 Medical expense Product Introduction

9.4 Property Damage Product Introduction

Section 10 Travel Insurance Segmentation Industry

10.1 Domestic travel Clients

10.2 Outbound travel Clients

Section 11 Travel Insurance Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Section 12 Conclusion

..…..Continued

