Box and Carton Overwrap Films Revenue to Exceed US$ 5.9 Bn in 2019

As per a recently released market intelligence by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global demand for box and carton overwrap films is estimated to expand at a moderate year-on-year growth rate of 4.5 percent, in 2019. Valuation of the global box and carton overwrap films market, during the same period, will exceed US$ 5.9 Billion.

The demand is projected to grow, on the account of

Retailers and food processors are increasingly placing importance on sustainable packaging solutions. Several multinational food processing companies are increasingly using bio-degradable packaging solutions, to meet global sustainability goals.

Growing application of paper and paper-based packaging alternatives.

Apart from offering a comprehensive packaging solution, box and carton overwrap films also function as an excellent marketing tool.

The demand for printable overwrapping solutions is expected to play a key role in the growth of the global box and carton overwrap films market, in the coming years.

Overwrap films being highly capable of customizations and on-pack promotions, will translate into increased adoption.

Although convenience remains at the epicenter of packaging, box and carton overwrap films also offer extended shelf life, tamper evidence, and ease of transportation.

Growing demand for bioplastic packaging is projected to offer several opportunities to manufacturers, specifically in fast-moving markets to provide bio-based films.

Key Takeaways from an Extensive Segmental Analysis

Uncoated box and carton overwrap films will remain the most preferred variant in the box and carton overwrap films, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3 percent in the coming years.

Biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films are expected to witness further growth in demand, during the forecast period of 2018-2028. BOPP has good clarity and runs effortlessly on overwrapping machines, thereby, increasing its stakes among manufacturers. BOPP box and carton overlap films is expected to hold a market share of approximately 46 percent, by the end of the forecast period.

Approximately 1/3rd of the total revenue pumped in the global box and carton overwrap films market is projected to come from the food industry, while also creating the highest incremental dollar opportunity. Application of box and carton overlap films will also witness demand in the automotive industry, as per the report.

In the coated overlap films, acrylic coatings will remain the most lucrative segment, while PVC-coated overwrap films will account for the largest market share.

Manufacturing of box and carton overwrap films is likely to remain concentrated in APEJ, attributed to swelling retail and manufacturing landscape.

In terms of materials used for overwrap films, manufacturers are focusing on three main technologies for the production of biodegradable variants. Manufacturers are focusing on the production of oxo-biodegradable variants as well as films made from wood pulp, as per the report.

Polypropylene, Polylactic Acid (corn starch), and Cellophane (wood-based) will remain the top three materials used by manufacturers for box and carton overwrap films.

Insights on the Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competition in the global box and carton overwrap films market is projected to remain substantially high wherein the local and regional companies such as Uflex Ltd., CCL Industries, Cosmo Films Limited, and Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd accounts for a major share of the market, i.e. around 70 percent of the market.

On the other hand, while the tier-1 companies including Berry Global, Inc., Sibur International GmbH, and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc. hold approximately 20-25 percent of the market share, the tier 2 account for nearly 5-10 percent of the market.

While acquisitions and new product launches will remain the key forward market strategies adopted by top companies, manufacturers are estimated to increase their stakes in the global box and carton overwrap films market with bio-degradable forms of films to reduce the amount of waste generated.

Given the high competition in the market, threat of new entrants remains high considering high demand for flexible packaging. The manufacturer are looking for attractive cosmetic boxes and cartons which can directly impact consumer’s preference.

