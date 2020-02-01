Childrens Bicycle Market with top Countries data : Regional Growth Overview, Product Types, Application, Trends and Forecast From 2018-2023

Report Title: Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Flexible Packaging Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Flexible packaging provides all the properties needed for primary as well as secondary packaging such as lightweight, high performance, high barrier and low contamination, and keeps the product completely sealed off from the environment. Flexible packaging products uses more than 70% less plastics than rigid packaging options and also consumes smaller space during packaging and on shelves in retail outlets. Flexible packaging also offers a number of sustainability advantages including low raw material consumption, low carbon footprint, reduced energy usage, and relatively low waste produced as compared to conventional packaging formats and hence, are more preferred. These sustainability advantages offered by flexible packaging are expected to drive its demand over the forecast period. As competition intensifies in consumer products market, product manufacturers and brand owners are identifying as well as capitalize the latent potential in the market.,

Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Constantia Flexible Group GmbH, Huhtamaki Group, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Coveris Holdings S.A., Ampac Holdings, AEP Industries, American Packaging, Automated Packaging Systems, Berry Plastics, Innovia Films, MeadWestvaco, Printpack, Rexam, Wipak, Glenroy, Westrock….

This report focuses on the Flexible Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid advances in technology. The worldwide market for Flexible Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018.

Polymer

Paper

Aluminum

Major applications are as follows:

Food & beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare

Industrial