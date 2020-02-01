Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market to grow with an extravagant level of growth by 2025: Market Research Future

Los Angeles, United State, Feb 04, 2019 (satPRnews) – Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market. It also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

Chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSM) is a kind of white or light color elastomer which is charactered by its own unique properties as well as the same characteristics as the raw rubber. In aromatic and chlorine hydrocarbons, it can be soluble, but in ketones and ether, it can be only swelling, not soluble.

The chemical structure bond of CSM is completely saturated, so the vulcanizate has excellent properties, such as ozone resistance, weather and aging resistance, chemiacal resistance, ionizing radiation resistance, colorability, good physical and mechanical properties, thermal aging resistance, heat and low temperature resistance, flame retardancy, abrasion resistanceand wonderful electric insulation, etc.

At present, the Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry market concentration is high, there are only five producers distributed in Japan and China, four in China and one in Japan. Tosoh is the largest producer and dominates over the world. After DuPont shut down its production facilities in 2010, the market gap was very big and Tosoh expanded its production capacity, and there three Chinese newcomers entered this industry, to fill the market vacancy. So the production capacity increased rapidly in the past five years and it will keep this growth trend in the few future years.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

Warwick Chemicals, WeylChem Wiesbaden, Henkel(DUBAG), Zhejiang JINKE

The Content of TAED is Between 90% and 92%, The Content of TAED is 94%

Laundry Powder & Detergent, Dishwashing Tablets

