Cultured Meat Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2023

Global Cultured Meat Market: Overview

The technology advancement in cellular agriculture industry is likely to propel growth of the global cultured meat market. The one of the major driver behind growth of the global culture meat market is growing concern towards welfare of the animals. The rising trends of investment by the prominent industry giants and increasing focus on sustainability of environment are another factors positively stimulating growth of the global cultured meat market in coming years.

Based on end user, the commercial segment can be divided into Horeca in which cultured meat can be consumed and food industry.

Global Cultured Meat Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising awareness about the environment sustainability due to rising demand for more meats by the consumers is likely to be key factor stimulating growth of the global cultured meat market in coming years. The rising trend of investment by various industry due to technology cultured advancement is expected to be another drivers fueling growth of this market in the near future.

The cultured meat market is still not produced on large scale and it is majorly available in specialty cultured stores and restaurants. This is likely to be one of the key challenge faced by the manufacturers in order to supporting growth of the global cultured meat market in the near future. The first burger grown in the laboratory is highly expensive, but soon the researcher has developed artificial meat which is affordable in price and it also tastes good. These are some of the prospects triggering growth of this market in coming years. The advancement in technology for the production of cultured meat and in order to manage the ever growing production the manufacturers are strategically collaborating with the other industry. This is likely to offer promising growth opportunity in the upcoming years.

Global Cultured Meat Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical point of view, North America is likely to hold maximum share in terms of revenue growth and the region is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2024 owing to rising demand for meat product in the regions. The growth of this market also depends on the presence of large number of manufacturers in the region. However, the increasing number of poultry based quick service restaurants in the Middle East and Africa is likely to propel market growth in this region.

Global Cultured Meat Market: Companies Mentioned

This portion of the report provides brief analysis about the key players operating in the global cultured meat market. Some of the players operating in this market are Supermeat (Israel) Integriculture Inc. (Japan), Memphis Meat (United States), and Mosameat (the Netherlands). The manufacturers are focused toward mergers and acquisitions, partnership, collaboration in order to strengthen their presence across the globe.