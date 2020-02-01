Decaffeinated Tea Market – Clear Understanding of Industry Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

Decaffeinated Tea Market: Outlook

Decaffeinated tea or decaf is a tea from which caffeine is removed via different methods. Decaffeinated tea differs from naturally caffeine-free herbal teas such as Rooibos Tea. However, decaffeination tea is not caffeine-free. Decaffeinated contains around 2% or more of caffeine content.

Decaffeination is performed by various methods, which include CO2 decaffeination, ethyl acetate decaffeination, methylene chloride decaffeination, water decaffeination, etc. Decaffeinated tea is a good option for tea lovers who are unable to or want to avoid the consumption of beverages with high caffeine content.

Opportunities for decaffeinated tea market participants

Among non-alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea are the most commonly consumed beverages globally. Growing health consciousness worldwide is a major factor that is expected to boost the demand for decaffeinated tea as it has various health benefits. It prevents cancer, heart disease, etc. Most of the people in the region of Europe and America opt for decaffeinated tea owing to its health benefits. For the people who want less caffeine, decaffeinated tea is the best alternative. A significant percentage of population, mostly that of the Asia Pacific and the Americas, is addicted to tea, which is expected to have a significant impact on the consumption of decaffeinated tea during the forecast period. The above factors are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers of decaffeinated tea worldwide during the forecast period.

In the global decaffeinated tea market, the demand for decaffeinated tea is raising due to its various health benefits. Decaffeinated tea is rich in antioxidants, has low tannins and less caffeine. In the global decaffeinated tea market, the demand for decaffeinated tea is the highest from Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. Among all non-alcoholic beverages, the consumption of tea is around 80% globally, however, tea contains a large amount of caffeine and people are opting for low-caffeine beverages. Considering this factor, the demand for decaffeinated tea is expected to be high during the forecast period. Due to an increase in the demand for decaffeinated tea, investors who have invested in the decaffeinated tea market can expect high returns in the future.

Decaffeinated tea as an alternative for caffeine-sensitive people

Decaffeinated tea has abundant health benefits. Decaffeinated tea contains antioxidants that help cure various health problems. Decaffeinated tea controls cholesterol levels and provides cardiovascular benefits. The primary benefit of consuming decaffeinated tea is that it contains less caffeine, due to which it can be consumed by caffeine-sensitive people or at bedtime without the worry of having insomnia or jitters. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the demand for decaffeinated tea is increasing across the world.

Global Decaffeinated Tea Market: Regional Outlook

The consumption of decaffeinated tea is the highest in Europe and North America. In 2015, the U.S. was the fourth-largest importer of tea in the world after Pakistan, Russia and the UK. Decaffeinated tea consumption is also high in Asian countries such as Pakistan, India and China, however, the majority of the consumers of decaffeinated tea are from European countries (Germany and Spain). The increasing demand for decaffeinated tea in these regions can be attributed to various factors, which include the high addiction of tea among the population of these regions. People who wish to consume minute quantities of caffeine are increasingly demanding decaffeinated tea, which is contributing to the growth of the decaffeinated tea market.