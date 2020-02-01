Future Growth: Global Customized Avionic Systems Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2027

The Report Customized Avionic Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Avionic Systems, also known as aerospace electronics systems, provide detailed information on aircraft operations and help in the navigation, monitoring and communication of an aircraft. Avionic systems consist of various subsystems such as the fuel management system, the emergency system, the evacuation system and the electrical power system, among others which are integrated together to provide real-time data essential in operating an aircraft safely. The avionic system is installed in the cockpit of an aircraft and is liable for the overall operation of aircraft. With an increase in the number of aircrafts for commercial and private use, many aviation industries are focusing on the development of customized avionic systems with various integrated modules. This will ensure the aircraft is safer with all in-flight services; helping them retain their USP while keeping the economic standpoint in mind. Customized avionic systems are designed and developed to be more efficient, accurate, reliable and user-friendly.

Global Customized Avionic Systems Market Dynamics

Growing concerns of the aviation industry towards operational efficiency,economic and environmental performance, safety & security of aircraft and passenger comfort drive the customized avionic system market. Moreover, application of avionic systems in advanced aircrafts and military aircrafts will help boost demand for customized avionic systems. Adding to this, an increase in the number of aircrafts in emerging economies of Asia Pacific has also led to an increase in the demand for customized avionic systems. Growing aviation industry has created competition among the key companies to stay ahead by providing unique systems to acquire market share, which in turn is expected to drive the market of customized avionic systems. Moreover, demand for the customized avionic system market is expected to increase with technological advancements in the aviation industry, especially for military and commercial aircrafts. Rising investments in the aviation and military sector are expected to boost the demand for customized avionic systems across the globe.

Complex modelling and detailed designing of the avionic system and its compilation in order to ensure compatibility of the system with aircraft operation are major restraints in the growth of the avionic system market. Further, the time span between designing and the actual implementation of the customized avionic system is too long; which negatively impacts its market growth. Also, a major threat for the avionic system is its susceptibility to cyber-attack. In some countries, restrictions over technology sharing with others countries will slightly affect the growth of the customized avionic market adversely.

Global Customized Avionic Systems Market Segmentation

Customized avionic systems are a combination of various sub-systems, namely:

Control System

Safety System

Electrical System

Communication System

Navigation & Surveillance Systems

Maintenance Systems

Flight management system

Other

On the basis of application, customized avionic systems market is segmented into:

Commercial aircraft

Private aircraft

Military aircraft

Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs)

On the basis of type of aircraft, customized avionic systems market is segmented into:

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Global Customized Avionic Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the customized avionic system market over the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of private aircrafts and growing demand from the defense sector. Europe is the second largest market for customized avionic systems and it is projected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region growth of the aviation industry is prompt, especially in emerging economies such as China, India and Australia. This is largely attributed to growth in domestic airlines, which in turn is expected to increase demand for customized avionic systems over the forecast period. Besides this, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. Latin America and Japan are anticipated to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Customized Avionic Systems Market Players

Some of the market participants in the global customized avionic system market, as identified across the value chain include Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Avidyne Corporation., GE Aviation, Genesys Aerosystems, BAE Systems PLC., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Rockwell Collins., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Thales Group, Meggitt PLC, Panasonic Avionics Corporation and Zodiac Aerosystems, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

