GAME CAMERA MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Game Camera market status and forecast, categorizes the global Game Camera market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

A game camera, often referred to as “trail camera”, is a tough, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and game camera is comprised of a motion detector and a digital camera. The motion detector uses passive infrared technology to sense movement and trigger the camera.

The global game camera industry reached a production of approximately 422.89 K units in 2016, and is expected to reach 533.91 K units in 2021.

The global largest market is North America. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 217.67 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 54.33%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a consumption volume of 137.08 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 34.22%.

There are major three classification of game camera in this report, pixel12MP game camera. Globally, the production share of each type of game camera is 23.51%, 58.66% and 17.83% in 2015.

At present, the world’s large players are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three players are Prometheus Group, Vista Outdoor, and Wildgame Innovations respectively with global production market share as 17.71%, 13.09% and 14.72% in 2015.

There are four major application of game camera in this report, entertainment, hunting, research and others. Globally, hunting is the largest application area, and reach a consumption volume of 207.01 K Units in 2015 with the 51.67% market share. The secondary application area is f research, it will reached a production of 73.79 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 18.42%.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Prometheus Group

Vista Outdoor

Wildgame Innovations

Bgha Inc.

Moultrie

Reconyx

Spypoint

Cuddeback

GSM Outdoors

Bolymedia

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

＜8MP

8-12MP

＞12MP

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Entertainment

Hunting

Research

Others

