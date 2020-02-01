Gas Sensors Market 2018: Manufactures, Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Gas Sensors Market (Request sample here) report study is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Gas Sensors. This report offers a comprehensive investigation of the Gas Sensors Market size forecasts covering the next five years (2018-2023). This report will also analyse factors that influence demand for the industry, key market manufactures, types and applications faced by industry participants.

“Gas Sensors market size will grow from USD 0.89 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.33 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 6.85%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations by the government, MEMS-based sensors, development of miniaturized wireless sensors, and increasing awareness of air quality control among users. This report segments the gas sensors market on the basis of gas type, technology, end-use application, and geography. The gas sensors market for oxygen is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for oxygen gas sensors used in the medical sector in devices, such as anesthesia machines, ventilators, oxygen monitors, and analyzers, is driving the oxygen gas sensors market. Also, oxygen gas sensors are used in huge numbers in automotive and transportation applications. The growth in the automotive industry is also driving the oxygen sensors market significantly.”

Gas Sensors Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

City Technology LtdÂ , Figaro Engineering Inc.Â , AMS AGÂ , Membrapor AG.Â , DynamentÂ , AlphasenseÂ , Sensirion AG.Â , MSAÂ , Amphenol Corporation.Â , By Technology:– ElectrochemicalÂ , Photoionization Detectors (PID)Â , Solid State Or Metal Oxide SemiconductorÂ , CatalyticÂ , InfraredÂ , By Gas Type, OxygenÂ , Carbon Monoxide (CO)Â , Carbon Dioxide (CO2)Â , AmmoniaÂ , Chlorine (Cl)Â , By End-Use:– Application, Water & Wastewater TreatmentÂ , MedicalÂ , Oil & GasÂ , Automotive and TransportationÂ , Food & BeveragesÂ ,

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gas Sensors in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Gas Sensors Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

