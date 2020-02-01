Global 3D Printing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “3D Printing Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “3D Printing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 3D Printing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, with material being added together.

The factors driving the 3D printing market are reduction of errors, high degree of accuracy, efficient use of raw materials, ability to build customized products, simultaneous use of multiple materials for printing, efficient use of production time and financials, and competency over traditional techniques among others. On the contrary, high production cost to individual users, expensive 3D printing software, lack of channel partner assistance, and scarcity of skilled labors are some of the restraints for the global 3D printing industry.

The key players covered in this study

3D Systems

Arcam

Autodesk

Stratasys

ExOne

Hoganas

Optomec

Organavo

Ponoko

Voxeljet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stereolithography

Selective laser sintering

Electron beam melting

Fused deposition modeling

Laminated object manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer products

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense

Education & research

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Continued….

