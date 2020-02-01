Global 3D Printing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
WiseGuyReports.com adds “3D Printing Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “3D Printing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 3D Printing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, with material being added together.
The factors driving the 3D printing market are reduction of errors, high degree of accuracy, efficient use of raw materials, ability to build customized products, simultaneous use of multiple materials for printing, efficient use of production time and financials, and competency over traditional techniques among others. On the contrary, high production cost to individual users, expensive 3D printing software, lack of channel partner assistance, and scarcity of skilled labors are some of the restraints for the global 3D printing industry.
The key players covered in this study
3D Systems
Arcam
Autodesk
Stratasys
ExOne
Hoganas
Optomec
Organavo
Ponoko
Voxeljet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stereolithography
Selective laser sintering
Electron beam melting
Fused deposition modeling
Laminated object manufacturing
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer products
Aerospace
Industrial
Automotive
Healthcare
Defense
Education & research
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3420207-global-3d-printing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025 25
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Stereolithography
1.4.3 Selective laser sintering
1.4.4 Electron beam melting
1.4.5 Fused deposition modeling
1.4.6 Laminated object manufacturing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer products
1.5.3 Aerospace
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Defense
1.5.8 Education & research
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 3D Printing Market Size
2.2 3D Printing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Printing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 3D Printing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 3D Systems
12.1.1 3D Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.1.4 3D Systems Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 3D Systems Recent Development
12.2 Arcam
12.2.1 Arcam Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.2.4 Arcam Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Arcam Recent Development
12.3 Autodesk
12.3.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.3.4 Autodesk Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.4 Stratasys
12.4.1 Stratasys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.4.4 Stratasys Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Stratasys Recent Development
12.5 ExOne
12.5.1 ExOne Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.5.4 ExOne Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ExOne Recent Development
12.6 Hoganas
12.6.1 Hoganas Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.6.4 Hoganas Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Hoganas Recent Development
12.7 Optomec
12.7.1 Optomec Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.7.4 Optomec Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Optomec Recent Development
12.8 Organavo
12.8.1 Organavo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.8.4 Organavo Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Organavo Recent Development
12.9 Ponoko
12.9.1 Ponoko Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.9.4 Ponoko Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Ponoko Recent Development
12.10 Voxeljet
12.10.1 Voxeljet Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 3D Printing Introduction
12.10.4 Voxeljet Revenue in 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Voxeljet Recent Development
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3420207-global-3d-printing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)