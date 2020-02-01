Global Asset Tracking Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
Asset tracking refers to the method of tracking physical assets, either by scanning barcode labels attached to the assets or by using tags using GPS, BLE or RFID which broadcast their location.
Advancements in miniaturization and communications have made lower value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking.
The key players covered in this study
Actsoft
ASAP Systems
Asset Panda
AT&T
CalAmp
Fleet Complete
Gigatrack
Microsoft
OnAsset Intelligence
Oracle
Spireon
Sprint
Tenna
Trimble
Verizon
Zebra Technologies
SAP
Epicor Software
JDA Software
Stanley Black & Decker
Honeywell
Ubisense
Topcon
Datalogic
Mojix
Impinj
Sato
TomTom
IBM
Telit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
M2M/IoT
Edge Computing
Smart Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Aviation and Aerospace
Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking
Local and State Government
Manufacturing and Warehousing
Personal Vehicles
Public Transportation
Shipping and Construction
Healthcare and Medical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Asset Tracking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 M2M/IoT
1.4.3 Edge Computing
1.4.4 Smart Devices
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Asset Tracking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aviation and Aerospace
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking
1.5.4 Local and State Government
1.5.5 Manufacturing and Warehousing
1.5.6 Personal Vehicles
1.5.7 Public Transportation
1.5.8 Shipping and Construction
1.5.9 Healthcare and Medical
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Asset Tracking Market Size
2.2 Asset Tracking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Asset Tracking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Asset Tracking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Actsoft
12.1.1 Actsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.1.4 Actsoft Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Actsoft Recent Development
12.2 ASAP Systems
12.2.1 ASAP Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.2.4 ASAP Systems Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ASAP Systems Recent Development
12.3 Asset Panda
12.3.1 Asset Panda Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.3.4 Asset Panda Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Asset Panda Recent Development
12.4 AT&T
12.4.1 AT&T Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.4.4 AT&T Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.5 CalAmp
12.5.1 CalAmp Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.5.4 CalAmp Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CalAmp Recent Development
12.6 Fleet Complete
12.6.1 Fleet Complete Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.6.4 Fleet Complete Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Fleet Complete Recent Development
12.7 Gigatrack
12.7.1 Gigatrack Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.7.4 Gigatrack Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Gigatrack Recent Development
12.8 Microsoft
12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.9 OnAsset Intelligence
12.9.1 OnAsset Intelligence Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.9.4 OnAsset Intelligence Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 OnAsset Intelligence Recent Development
12.10 Oracle
12.10.1 Oracle Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Asset Tracking Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Asset Tracking Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.11 Spireon
12.12 Sprint
12.13 Tenna
12.14 Trimble
12.15 Verizon
12.16 Zebra Technologies
12.17 SAP
12.18 Epicor Software
12.19 JDA Software
12.20 Stanley Black & Decker
12.21 Honeywell
12.22 Ubisense
12.23 Topcon
12.24 Datalogic
12.25 Mojix
12.26 Impinj
12.27 Sato
12.28 TomTom
12.29 IBM
12.30 Telit
