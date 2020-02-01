Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Digital Mapping Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Digital Mapping Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Digital Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Digital Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.

Digital mapping has emerged as a crucial factor while developing autonomous cars, as they have to be accurate to help avoid collision with other objects within the field of view. Digital mapping in the automotive sector has been evolving at a rapid pace, as a majority of the automobiles being manufactured are being fitted in with a navigation system to help assist the end-user by providing accurate navigational assistance.

Asia-Pacific is home to the largest population across the globe, with the majority of the population being concentrated in the rapidly developing nations of India and China. With the population witness a rise in income levels, consumers are prioritizing investments in safety devices within the automobiles, and hence the rising purchasing power is set to propel the demand for ADAS and autonomous cars heavily in the region. With the potential for sheer volume growth in the number of automobiles being operated on the busy streets of these developing nations, the market in the region is expected to witness a prosperous growth during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Apple

ESRI

Autonavi

Microsoft

Tomtom

Mapbox

DigitalGlobe

Here

MiTAC International

Nearmap

Navinfo

Mapquest

Zenrin

Living Map

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Autonomous Cars

Logistics Control Systems

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 GIS

1.4.3 LiDAR

1.4.4 Digital Orthophotography

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Autonomous Cars

1.5.3 Logistics Control Systems

1.5.4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size

2.2 Automotive Digital Mapping Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Digital Mapping Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 Apple

12.2.1 Apple Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Apple Recent Development

12.3 ESRI

12.3.1 ESRI Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.3.4 ESRI Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ESRI Recent Development

12.4 Autonavi

12.4.1 Autonavi Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.4.4 Autonavi Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Autonavi Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Tomtom

12.6.1 Tomtom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.6.4 Tomtom Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Tomtom Recent Development

12.7 Mapbox

12.7.1 Mapbox Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.7.4 Mapbox Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Mapbox Recent Development

12.8 DigitalGlobe

12.8.1 DigitalGlobe Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.8.4 DigitalGlobe Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 DigitalGlobe Recent Development

12.9 Here

12.9.1 Here Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.9.4 Here Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Here Recent Development

12.10 MiTAC International

12.10.1 MiTAC International Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction

12.10.4 MiTAC International Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 MiTAC International Recent Development

12.11 Nearmap

12.12 Navinfo

12.13 Mapquest

12.14 Zenrin

12.15 Living Map

