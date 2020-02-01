Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report focuses on the global Automotive Digital Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Digital Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.
Digital mapping has emerged as a crucial factor while developing autonomous cars, as they have to be accurate to help avoid collision with other objects within the field of view. Digital mapping in the automotive sector has been evolving at a rapid pace, as a majority of the automobiles being manufactured are being fitted in with a navigation system to help assist the end-user by providing accurate navigational assistance.
Asia-Pacific is home to the largest population across the globe, with the majority of the population being concentrated in the rapidly developing nations of India and China. With the population witness a rise in income levels, consumers are prioritizing investments in safety devices within the automobiles, and hence the rising purchasing power is set to propel the demand for ADAS and autonomous cars heavily in the region. With the potential for sheer volume growth in the number of automobiles being operated on the busy streets of these developing nations, the market in the region is expected to witness a prosperous growth during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Apple
ESRI
Autonavi
Microsoft
Tomtom
Mapbox
DigitalGlobe
Here
MiTAC International
Nearmap
Navinfo
Mapquest
Zenrin
Living Map
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
GIS
LiDAR
Digital Orthophotography
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Autonomous Cars
Logistics Control Systems
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 GIS
1.4.3 LiDAR
1.4.4 Digital Orthophotography
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Autonomous Cars
1.5.3 Logistics Control Systems
1.5.4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size
2.2 Automotive Digital Mapping Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Digital Mapping Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Google
12.1.1 Google Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.1.4 Google Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Google Recent Development
12.2 Apple
12.2.1 Apple Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Apple Recent Development
12.3 ESRI
12.3.1 ESRI Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.3.4 ESRI Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ESRI Recent Development
12.4 Autonavi
12.4.1 Autonavi Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.4.4 Autonavi Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Autonavi Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Tomtom
12.6.1 Tomtom Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.6.4 Tomtom Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tomtom Recent Development
12.7 Mapbox
12.7.1 Mapbox Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.7.4 Mapbox Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Mapbox Recent Development
12.8 DigitalGlobe
12.8.1 DigitalGlobe Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.8.4 DigitalGlobe Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 DigitalGlobe Recent Development
12.9 Here
12.9.1 Here Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.9.4 Here Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Here Recent Development
12.10 MiTAC International
12.10.1 MiTAC International Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Automotive Digital Mapping Introduction
12.10.4 MiTAC International Revenue in Automotive Digital Mapping Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 MiTAC International Recent Development
12.11 Nearmap
12.12 Navinfo
12.13 Mapquest
12.14 Zenrin
12.15 Living Map
