Global Boron Nitride Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report provides in depth study of “Boron Nitride Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Boron Nitride Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report researches the worldwide Boron Nitride market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Boron Nitride breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Boron Nitride capacity, production, value, price and market share of Boron Nitride in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M Company

Saint-Gobain

Ceradyne, Inc.

Momentive

H.C.Starck

UK Abrasives

Denka

Henze

Showa Denko Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Xinfukang

Qingzhou Fangyuan

DCEI

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

YingKou Liaobin

QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

Sandvik Hyperion

ESK Ceramics

Boron Nitride Breakdown Data by Type

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

Cubic boron nitride (CBN)

Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)

Boron Nitride Breakdown Data by Application

Lubricant

Abrasive

Semiconductor Devices

Plastic Additive

Electronics

Aerospace

Other

Boron Nitride Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Boron Nitride Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Boron Nitride Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Boron Nitride Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Boron Nitride Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

1.4.3 Cubic boron nitride (CBN)

1.4.4 Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Boron Nitride Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Lubricant

1.5.3 Abrasive

1.5.4 Semiconductor Devices

1.5.5 Plastic Additive

1.5.6 Electronics

1.5.7 Aerospace

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Boron Nitride Production

2.1.1 Global Boron Nitride Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Boron Nitride Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Boron Nitride Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Boron Nitride Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Boron Nitride Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Boron Nitride Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 3M Company

8.1.1 3M Company Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.1.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Saint-Gobain

8.2.1 Saint-Gobain Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.2.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Ceradyne, Inc.

8.3.1 Ceradyne, Inc. Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.3.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Momentive

8.4.1 Momentive Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.4.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 H.C.Starck

8.5.1 H.C.Starck Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.5.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 UK Abrasives

8.6.1 UK Abrasives Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.6.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Denka

8.7.1 Denka Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.7.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Henze

8.8.1 Henze Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.8.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Showa Denko Group

8.9.1 Showa Denko Group Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.9.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical

8.10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boron Nitride

8.10.4 Boron Nitride Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Xinfukang

8.12 Qingzhou Fangyuan

8.13 DCEI

8.14 Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

8.15 YingKou Liaobin

8.16 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

8.17 Sandvik Hyperion

8.18 ESK Ceramics

