Global Cloud MFT Services Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report focuses on the global Cloud MFT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud MFT Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Managed file transfer (MFT) refers to a software or a service that manages the secure transfer of data from one computer to another through a network (e.g., the Internet).
North America is expected to account for a significant market share, with the United States contributing most to it. The market in the United States is growing because it is home to some of the largest players in the market and is a pioneer in the adoption of advanced technologies like 3D printing, IoT, and Big data technologies. The deployment of cloud systems in every industry vertical has increased the end user need for solutions that let them easily and securely transfer files, without constraints regarding file size. There is an increased spending in the region on cloud MFT for B2B integration.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
CA Technologies
Oracle
Axway Software
Citrix ShareFile
Accellion
Software AG
Wipro
Coviant Software
Saison Information System
Tibco Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Retail
Energy Utility
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
