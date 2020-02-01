Global Cloud MFT Services Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cloud MFT Services Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Cloud MFT Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud MFT Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Cloud MFT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud MFT Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Managed file transfer (MFT) refers to a software or a service that manages the secure transfer of data from one computer to another through a network (e.g., the Internet).

North America is expected to account for a significant market share, with the United States contributing most to it. The market in the United States is growing because it is home to some of the largest players in the market and is a pioneer in the adoption of advanced technologies like 3D printing, IoT, and Big data technologies. The deployment of cloud systems in every industry vertical has increased the end user need for solutions that let them easily and securely transfer files, without constraints regarding file size. There is an increased spending in the region on cloud MFT for B2B integration.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

CA Technologies

Oracle

Axway Software

Citrix ShareFile

Accellion

Software AG

Wipro

Coviant Software

Saison Information System

Tibco Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Retail

Energy Utility

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud MFT Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Public Cloud

1.4.3 Private Cloud

1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud MFT Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Energy Utility

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Telecommunication

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud MFT Services Market Size

2.2 Cloud MFT Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud MFT Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud MFT Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 CA Technologies

12.2.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.2.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 Axway Software

12.4.1 Axway Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.4.4 Axway Software Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Axway Software Recent Development

12.5 Citrix ShareFile

12.5.1 Citrix ShareFile Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.5.4 Citrix ShareFile Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Citrix ShareFile Recent Development

12.6 Accellion

12.6.1 Accellion Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.6.4 Accellion Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Accellion Recent Development

12.7 Software AG

12.7.1 Software AG Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.7.4 Software AG Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Software AG Recent Development

12.8 Wipro

12.8.1 Wipro Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.8.4 Wipro Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Wipro Recent Development

12.9 Coviant Software

12.9.1 Coviant Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.9.4 Coviant Software Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Coviant Software Recent Development

12.10 Saison Information System

12.10.1 Saison Information System Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud MFT Services Introduction

12.10.4 Saison Information System Revenue in Cloud MFT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Saison Information System Recent Development

12.11 Tibco Software

Continued….

