Global Dental Infection Treatment Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report focuses on the global Dental Infection Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Infection Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.
Dental infection or tooth abscess is the infection of teeth, gums and associated tissue caused by a bacterial infection. The abscess can occur at different regions such as periapical abscess occurring at the tip of the root, and a periodontal abscess occurring in the gums next to a tooth root. Tooth abscess leads to pus formation and if left untreated can lead to serious, even life-threatening, complications. The symptoms of a tooth abscess include severe, persistent, throbbing pain in the tooth which can radiate to the jawbone, neck and other associated parts of the head, fever, swelling in cheeks, swollen lymph nodes, sensitivity to hot and cold foods etc. The spread of infection results in foul smell and foul-taste in mouth. The periapical tooth abscess is the most dangerous as bacteria invade the dental pulp which is the innermost part of the tooth that contains blood vessels, nerves and connective tissue.
The market for tooth abscess is driven by factors such as poor dental hygiene due to rise in risk factors such as time constraints due to fast lifestyle, sedentary lifestyles, not brushing your teeth twice a day and lack of flossing etc. Other strong factor is the high sugar diet and junk foods. High sugar diets have high propensity to cause a dental infection whereas junk foods are sticky and retain in the cavities of the teeth for longer times. Drinking sodas can result in slow dissolution of the dental enamel and can lead to rise in cavities due to the weakening of the natural physical barrier of the teeth.
The key players covered in this study
Kerr Corporation
Patterson Dental Supply
Henry Schein
Pfizer
Endo Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson
Taj Pharmaceuticals
Septodont Healthcare
Bayer HealthCare
Ultradent Products
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Daiichi Sankyo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Periapical Abscess
Periodontal Abscess
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Dentist Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
