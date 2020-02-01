Global Email Encryption Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report focuses on the global Email Encryption status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Encryption development in United States, Europe and China.
Presently, On-premises deployment type has a significant presence in the email encryption market. There is a huge demand for on-premises among organizations due to security risk in cloud. In the coming years, the cloud deployment is expected to take over the on-premises deployment type with the development of technologies and advanced software to secure data stored in cloud.
The key players covered in this study
Hewlett-Packard
Symantec Corporation
Cisco Systems
Mcafee (Intel)
Trend Micro
Microsoft Corporation
Sophos
Proofpoint
ZIX Corporation
Entrust
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Retail
IT and Telecom
Education
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
