Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
An online video platform (OVP), provided by a video hosting service, enables users to upload, convert, store and play back video content on the Internet, often via a structured, large-scale system that can generate revenue. EVP is the video platform used by enterprise.
The major drivers for the upsurge in demand in the market include the growing demand for video streaming and increasing internet penetration as well as exponentially increasing adoption of cloud technology across businesses.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe
Brightcove
Avaya
Vidyo
VBrick Systems
MediaPlatform
Polycom
Cisco
IBM
Microsoft
Kaltura
Ooyala
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video Conferencing
Video Content Management
Webcasting
Market segment by Application, split into
Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration
Corporate Communications
Training & Development
Marketing & Client Engagement
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
