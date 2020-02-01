Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Enterprise Video Platforms Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

An online video platform (OVP), provided by a video hosting service, enables users to upload, convert, store and play back video content on the Internet, often via a structured, large-scale system that can generate revenue. EVP is the video platform used by enterprise.

The major drivers for the upsurge in demand in the market include the growing demand for video streaming and increasing internet penetration as well as exponentially increasing adoption of cloud technology across businesses.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe

Brightcove

Avaya

Vidyo

VBrick Systems

MediaPlatform

Polycom

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

Kaltura

Ooyala

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Video Conferencing

Video Content Management

Webcasting

Market segment by Application, split into

Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Marketing & Client Engagement

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Video Conferencing

1.4.3 Video Content Management

1.4.4 Webcasting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

1.5.3 Corporate Communications

1.5.4 Training & Development

1.5.5 Marketing & Client Engagement

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Video Platforms Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adobe

12.1.1 Adobe Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 Adobe Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Adobe Recent Development

12.2 Brightcove

12.2.1 Brightcove Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Brightcove Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Brightcove Recent Development

12.3 Avaya

12.3.1 Avaya Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Avaya Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.4 Vidyo

12.4.1 Vidyo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 Vidyo Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Vidyo Recent Development

12.5 VBrick Systems

12.5.1 VBrick Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 VBrick Systems Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 VBrick Systems Recent Development

12.6 MediaPlatform

12.6.1 MediaPlatform Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 MediaPlatform Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 MediaPlatform Recent Development

12.7 Polycom

12.7.1 Polycom Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 Polycom Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Polycom Recent Development

12.8 Cisco

12.8.1 Cisco Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.9 IBM

12.9.1 IBM Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 IBM Recent Development

12.10 Microsoft

12.10.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Video Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Video Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.11 Kaltura

12.12 Ooyala

Continued….

