Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Outlook – Latest Development And Market Trends 2018-2023

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services.

The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 16.5% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Report covers the top key players like:

Ericsson AB, Oracle Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Bradford Networks Inc., Ascom Holdings AG, Allot Communication

Access Full Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886860

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

February 2017 – Tech Mahindra partnered with Oracle Communications, to deliver an end-to-end VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service solution, based on Oracleâs IMS core and signaling products. The solution is designed to facilitate operators with the ability to achieve a faster time to market with VoLTE services, greater network efficiency, and increased voice quality, while significantly reducing complexity and cost.