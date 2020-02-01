Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report focuses on the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
A low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) is a type of wireless telecommunication wide area network designed to allow long range communications at a low bit rate among things (connected objects), such as sensors operated on a battery.
Major growth drivers of the LPWAN market are increasing adoption of IoT/M2M devices, rising need of long range connectivity between these devices, and low power and low cost of LPWAN technologies. These factors are expected to shape the future of the Low Power Wide Area Network market.
The key players covered in this study
Semtech
LORIOT
NWave Technologies
SIGFOX
Senet
Actility
Ingenu
Link Labs
Weightless
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Sector
Private Sector
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Waste Management
Smart Buildings
Smart Gas and Water Metering
Smart Streetlights
Smart Parking
Livestock Monitoring
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
