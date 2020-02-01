Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

A low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) is a type of wireless telecommunication wide area network designed to allow long range communications at a low bit rate among things (connected objects), such as sensors operated on a battery.

Major growth drivers of the LPWAN market are increasing adoption of IoT/M2M devices, rising need of long range connectivity between these devices, and low power and low cost of LPWAN technologies. These factors are expected to shape the future of the Low Power Wide Area Network market.

The key players covered in this study

Semtech

LORIOT

NWave Technologies

SIGFOX

Senet

Actility

Ingenu

Link Labs

Weightless

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Sector

Private Sector

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Waste Management

Smart Buildings

Smart Gas and Water Metering

Smart Streetlights

Smart Parking

Livestock Monitoring

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

