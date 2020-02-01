Global Open Source Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report focuses on the global Open Source Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Open Source Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Open-source software (OSS) is a type of computer software whose source code is released under a license in which the copyright holder grants users the rights to study, change, and distribute the software to anyone and for any purpose.
New SW industry field as Cloud, Big Data, and IoT(Internet of Things) increases using open-source and expands the range.
Globally introduction and application of open-source are increasingly grown and there is a lot of competition in the worldwide market.
The key players covered in this study
Intel
Epson
IBM
Transcend
Oracle
Acquia
OpenText
Alfresco
Astaro
RethinkDB
Canonical
ClearCenter
Cleversafe
Compiere
Continuent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Shareware
Bundled Software
BSD(Berkeley Source Distribution)
Market segment by Application, split into
BMForum
phpBB
PHPWind
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
