Global Recycled Metals Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report researches the worldwide Recycled Metals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Recycled Metals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A metal is a material that, when freshly prepared, polished, or fractured, has a lustrous appearance, and conducts electricity and heat relatively well.
With increasing use of metals in consumer goods, the recycled metals market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Recycled Metals capacity, production, value, price and market share of Recycled Metals in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Schnitzer Steel Industries
Sims Metal Management
Nucor
OmniSource
ArcelorMittal
DOWA
European Metal Recycling
Commercial Metals
Baosteel
Tata Steel
Recycled Metals Breakdown Data by Type
Ferrous
Non-Ferrous
Recycled Metals Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Shipbuilding
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer Appliances
Others
Recycled Metals Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Recycled Metals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Recycled Metals Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recycled Metals Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Recycled Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Ferrous
1.4.3 Non-Ferrous
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Recycled Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Industrial Machinery
1.5.4 Shipbuilding
1.5.5 Building and Construction
1.5.6 Electrical and Electronics
1.5.7 Consumer Appliances
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Recycled Metals Production
2.1.1 Global Recycled Metals Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Recycled Metals Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Recycled Metals Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Recycled Metals Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Recycled Metals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Recycled Metals Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries
8.1.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.1.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Sims Metal Management
8.2.1 Sims Metal Management Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.2.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Nucor
8.3.1 Nucor Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.3.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 OmniSource
8.4.1 OmniSource Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.4.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 ArcelorMittal
8.5.1 ArcelorMittal Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.5.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 DOWA
8.6.1 DOWA Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.6.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 European Metal Recycling
8.7.1 European Metal Recycling Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.7.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Commercial Metals
8.8.1 Commercial Metals Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.8.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Baosteel
8.9.1 Baosteel Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.9.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Tata Steel
8.10.1 Tata Steel Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Metals
8.10.4 Recycled Metals Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
