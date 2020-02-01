Global Smart Retail Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report focuses on the global Smart Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
A smartstore is a brick-and-mortar retail establishment using smart technologies like smart shelves, smart carts, or smart cards. Smartstores usually deliver their services via the Web, smart phone apps, and augmented reality applications in real stores.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones, growing need for better customer service and shopping experience, decreasing cost of electronic components, and emerging new technologies creating new revenues for retailers. The major restraint for the market is data security and privacy concern with advanced technologies.
The key players covered in this study
Intel
IBM
NVIDIA
Samsung
Microsoft
Google
PTC
Amazon
Cisco System
NXP Semiconductors
Par Technology
SoftBank
Ingenico
Verifone
First Data
NCR
EVRY
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bluetooth
NFC
Market segment by Application, split into
Visual Marketing
Smart Label
Smart Payment System
Intelligent System
Robotics
Analytics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Bluetooth
1.4.3 NFC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Retail Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Visual Marketing
1.5.3 Smart Label
1.5.4 Smart Payment System
1.5.5 Intelligent System
1.5.6 Robotics
1.5.7 Analytics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Retail Market Size
2.2 Smart Retail Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Retail Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Retail Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Intel
12.1.1 Intel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.1.4 Intel Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Intel Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 NVIDIA
12.3.1 NVIDIA Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.3.4 NVIDIA Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 NVIDIA Recent Development
12.4 Samsung
12.4.1 Samsung Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Google
12.6.1 Google Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.6.4 Google Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Google Recent Development
12.7 PTC
12.7.1 PTC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.7.4 PTC Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 PTC Recent Development
12.8 Amazon
12.8.1 Amazon Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.8.4 Amazon Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.9 Cisco System
12.9.1 Cisco System Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.9.4 Cisco System Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cisco System Recent Development
12.10 NXP Semiconductors
12.10.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Retail Introduction
12.10.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.11 Par Technology
12.12 SoftBank
12.13 Ingenico
12.14 Verifone
12.15 First Data
12.16 NCR
12.17 EVRY
