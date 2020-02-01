Global Smart Retail Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smart Retail Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

A smartstore is a brick-and-mortar retail establishment using smart technologies like smart shelves, smart carts, or smart cards. Smartstores usually deliver their services via the Web, smart phone apps, and augmented reality applications in real stores.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones, growing need for better customer service and shopping experience, decreasing cost of electronic components, and emerging new technologies creating new revenues for retailers. The major restraint for the market is data security and privacy concern with advanced technologies.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

IBM

NVIDIA

Samsung

Microsoft

Google

PTC

Amazon

Cisco System

NXP Semiconductors

Par Technology

SoftBank

Ingenico

Verifone

First Data

NCR

EVRY

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bluetooth

NFC

Market segment by Application, split into

Visual Marketing

Smart Label

Smart Payment System

Intelligent System

Robotics

Analytics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Bluetooth

1.4.3 NFC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Retail Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Visual Marketing

1.5.3 Smart Label

1.5.4 Smart Payment System

1.5.5 Intelligent System

1.5.6 Robotics

1.5.7 Analytics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Retail Market Size

2.2 Smart Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Retail Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Retail Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Intel

12.1.1 Intel Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.1.4 Intel Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Intel Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 NVIDIA

12.3.1 NVIDIA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.3.4 NVIDIA Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

12.4 Samsung

12.4.1 Samsung Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Google

12.6.1 Google Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.6.4 Google Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Google Recent Development

12.7 PTC

12.7.1 PTC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.7.4 PTC Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 PTC Recent Development

12.8 Amazon

12.8.1 Amazon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.8.4 Amazon Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.9 Cisco System

12.9.1 Cisco System Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.9.4 Cisco System Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Cisco System Recent Development

12.10 NXP Semiconductors

12.10.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Smart Retail Introduction

12.10.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Smart Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.11 Par Technology

12.12 SoftBank

12.13 Ingenico

12.14 Verifone

12.15 First Data

12.16 NCR

12.17 EVRY

