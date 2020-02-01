Homecare Oxygen Concentrators 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8% and Forecast to 2022
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the homecare oxygen concentrators. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of homecare oxygen concentrators
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, homecare oxygen concentrators market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Chart Industries
• Inogen
• Invacare
• Koninklijke Philips
• ResMed
Market driver
• Growing demand for oxygen therapy due to increased prevalence of respiratory diseases
Market challenge
• High cost of products
Market trend
• Continuous product innovation
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Portable oxygen concentrators
• Stationary oxygen concentrators
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Continuous product innovation
• Increase in online retailing
• Growing government initiatives toward respiratory diseases
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Chart Industries
• Inogen
• Invacare
• Koninklijke Philips
• ResMed
Continued…..
