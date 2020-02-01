In-memory Computing Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research, And End User Analysis, Outlook 2025

The report In-memory Computing Market Research Report highlights the key dynamics of the Global In-memory Computing Industry sector. The potential of the In-memory Computing Market has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current In-memory Computing Market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been studied. In-memory Computing Market Report provides additional information like Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Sales Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Marketing Channel Future Trend, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, Methodology, Analyst Introduction, Data Source Describe In-memory Computing Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

In-memory computing is the storage of information in the main random access memory (RAM) of dedicated servers rather than in complicated relational databases operating on comparatively slow disk drives. In-memory computing helps business customers, including retailers, banks and utilities, to quickly detect patterns, analyze massive data volumes on the fly, and perform their operations quickly. The drop in memory prices in the present market is a major factor contributing to the increasing popularity of in-memory computing technology. This has made in-memory computing economical among a wide variety of applications.The In-Memory Computing Market has seen rapid adoption across verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, government, and retail, which has led to rapid growth of the market globally. IMC has a wide scope and finds acceptability across all verticals. Enterprises across all the verticals generate data and there is increased need to manage this organizational data to streamline business processes and achieve strategic initiatives.In 2018, the global In-memory Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global In-memory Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-memory Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

In-memory Computing Market Top Manufacturers: IBM, Oracle, SAP, Altibase, Giga Spaces, Grid Gain Systems, Hazelcast, Microsoft, Software AG, ScaleOut Software, TIBCO

In-memory Computing Market Segment by Type :

Relational Database

NoSQL In-memory Computing Market Segment by Applications :

BFSI

Retail

Telecom & IT

Healthcare