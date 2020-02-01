Intravenous Solutions Market – Technology Insights, Trends, Sales and Forecast 2019-2025

Intravenous therapy (IV) is a therapy that delivers liquid substances directly into a vein. The intravenous route of administration can be used for injections (with a syringe at higher pressures) or infusions (typically using only the pressure supplied by gravity). Intravenous infusions are commonly referred to as drips. The intravenous route is the fastest way to deliver medications and fluid replacement throughout the body, because the circulation carries them. Intravenous therapy may be used for fluid replacement (such as correcting dehydration), to correct electrolyte imbalances, to deliver medications, and for blood transfusions.

The major factor driving the growth of the intravenous solutions market is the availability of intravenous products in portable packaging which makes it easier for consumers to use them in a home setting as well. Additionally, through innovation, vendors are able to offer premixed products for increased convenience and reduced waste and disposal costs which is further likely to impact the market growth. Further, with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and gastrointestinal disorders, the adoption of intravenous solutions is rising among the consumers. Moreover, the governments in the developing countries are increasing the investment in the healthcare sector, thereby driving the demand for intravenous solutions.

North America currently holds the majority of the global intravenous solutions market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Other major regions include the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

In 2018, the global Intravenous Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intravenous Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intravenous Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ajinomoto

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Grifols

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN)

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN)

Market segment by Application, split into

Basic IV Solutions

Nutrient Infusion Solution

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

