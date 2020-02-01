IT ASSET MANAGEMENT (ITAM) SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Microsoft

BMC

IBM Software

Symantec

Attachmate

JustSAMIt

Scalable Software

Samanage

HewlettPackard

Freshservice

Spiceworks

Deloitte

Real Asset Management

Lansweeper

LabTech

InvGate

Auvik

StacksWare

INSPUR

eAbax

Chevin FleetWave

ManageEngine

Atlassian

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Education

Government

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software

1.1 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market by Type

1.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market by End Users/Application

2 Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 BMC

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IBM Software

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Symantec

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Attachmate

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 JustSAMIt

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Scalable Software

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Samanage

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 HewlettPackard

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Freshservice

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Spiceworks

3.12 Deloitte

3.13 Real Asset Management

3.14 Lansweeper

3.15 LabTech

4 Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software

5 United States IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Development Status and Outlook

7 China IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Development Status and Outlook

10 India IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Dynamics

12.1 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Opportunities

12.2 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

