IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market, analyzes and researches the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ServiceNow

Atlassian

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HEAT Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Freshservice

Spiceworks

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

LANDesk Service Desk

EZPro Service Desk

IssueTrak

Remedyforce

JIRA Service Desk

SysAid

SolarWinds Web Help Desk

Autotask

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, IT Service Management (ITSM) Software can be split into

Cloud Based ITSM Software

On-Premise ITSM Software

Web-based ITSM Software

Market segment by Application, IT Service Management (ITSM) Software can be split into

Large Enterprises

Medsized Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Table of Contents

Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software

1.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud Based ITSM Software

1.3.2 On-Premise ITSM Software

1.3.3 Web-based ITSM Software

1.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large Enterprises

1.4.2 Medsized Enterprises

1.4.3 Small Enterprises

2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ServiceNow

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Atlassian

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 CA Technologies

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 BMC Software

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 HEAT Software

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 ASG Software

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

