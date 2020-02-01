Nanocellulose 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 29.54% and Forecast to 2021

Nanocellulose is a renewable material derived from wood fibers. At least one of the dimensions of nanocellulose is less than 100 nanometers. It has special characteristics such as lightweight, high strength, and durability. Compared to other materials based on fossil fuels, nanocellulose is a renewable and biodegradable material. Nanocellulose is of three types: nano-fibrillated cellulose, nano-crystalline cellulose, and bacterial cellulose. Nanocellulose is used in coatings, paper processing, oil and gas, and composites. It is also gaining momentum in the medical sector.

The analysts forecast the global nanocellulose market to grow at a CAGR of 29.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanocellulose market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Nanocellulose Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Borregaard

• CelluForce

• Daicel

• NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

• RISE

• Sappi

Other prominent vendors

• AmericanProcess

• Kruger

• Melodea

Market driver

• Growing demand in packaging applications

Market challenge

• High cost of manufacturing

Market trend

• Increasing use of nanocellulose in pharmaceutical industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

