Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market 2018-2023 Know Leading Countries and Top Manufacturers

The Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.3% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare,Lantheus Medical Imaging inc,Hologic inc,Cardinal Health inc,Bayer Healthcare ag, Bracco Imaging spa,NTP Radioisotopes Soc ltd,Positron Corporation,Siemens Healthcare.

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Incidents Of Cancer And Cardiac Ailments

– Increasing Spect And Pet Applications

– Growing Public Awareness For Healthcare

Market Constraints

– High Capital Investment

– Regulatory Guidelines

– Reimbursement Issues

Opportunities

Opportunities

Threats

December 2017: Caris Life Sciences identified a new mechanism for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) using a single-stranded DNA aptamer, C10.36, specifically binding to heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein U (hnRNP U).