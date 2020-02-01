Prefilled Syringes Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% between 2016 and 2024

The global prefilled syringes market is anticipated to increase with time because of the rising need for administering drugs for patients suffering from chronic diseases as per the reports by Transparency Market Research. There are several players in the market making the level of competition higher. This is because of the uncountable number of opportunities that the global market for prefilled syringes are providing. The future competitive landscape of the global prefilled syringes may be tough as all players are making equal efforts to improve their manufacturing standards and make a mark in the market by generating the most revenue and hence, dominating the market.

Some of the leasing players of the global prefilled syringes market are Stevanato Group, West Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, Becton Dickinson & Co., and Unilife Corporation. Major vendors have showed an inclination towards improving the quality of syringes in the market. Not only that, vendors are also making sure that the quantity of drugs filled in the products are of the right quantity as per the need be.

As per the TMR reports, the global prefilled syringes market is expected to be valued at US$7.9 bn by the end of 2024. The forecast period is set from 2016 to 2024 and the market is anticipated to show a healthy 9.30% CAGR within this period. As per the segmentation by application, the market is seen to be dominated by the vaccination purposes. From a geographical perspective, the market is seen to be dominated by North America because of the high preference of awareness and immediate effect as per health and hygiene is concerned. North American market is thus, seen to be showing a tremendous growth rate from the past few years.

Rising number of Chronic Diseases to Boost Global Market

With changes in lifestyle and food habits, more and more people are being prone to chronic diseases. Most of the chronic diseases come with long term medication remedies. The growing number of chronic diseases is expected to boost the market for prefilled syringes in the long run. Apart from that, the rise in disposable incomes of people also urges them to prefer the better and more effective means of medication.

One of the most popular methods to manufacture quick medical action and with complete bioavailability is the parental administration of medical and pharmaceutical products. Prefilled syringes are used for quick action in case of emergency. Factors driving the growth of the global prefilled syringe market are the rise in product life span, and increasing level of the market revenue by enhancing the product life span. With the right amount of drug filled in the syringe and the ready-to-use features allows it to achieve more demand and thus, drive the market positively.

With prefilled and readymade syringes availability, it is easy for patients to take some medications by themselves. This does not need the accuracy of the amount of drugs to be injected as the quantity is already prefilled saving him both time and urgency. One will not have to go to the hospital for regular round ups and get their medicines injected. One may also do it for himself at home in his own comfort.

Better Accuracy and Less Time Consumption to Add Benefits to Earn More Market Revenue

Prefilled syringes are designed to fit into specialized syringes which can be used to administer different medication that are available in the liquid or fluid form. It is more convenient, accurate, sterile, and affordable as compared to the old-times where medication through syringe could only be taken with the help of a doctor or by a nurse in hospitals and medical centers.

Adding to that, during any medical emergency, one may not have to wait helplessly for the doctor to arrive but use these prefilled syringes and save lives. Not only that, the herculean task for a common man at an emergency would be to fill the empty syringe with the right amount of medicine and then injecting the patient. It is both time consuming as well as lacks accuracy. The medicine may no longer be sterile and may cause further complications instead of saving life. Hence, the easy-to-use feature boosts the promotion and demand for prefilled syringes in the long run along with the proper accuracy, sterility and safety features.

The review presented above is based on a TMR report, titled, “Prefilled Syringes Market (Material – Glass-based and Polymer-based; Distribution Channel – Hospitals, ASCs, and Mail Order Pharmacies; Application – Vaccines and Monoclonal Antibodies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”.

