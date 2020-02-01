Propulsion System Market 2026 Top Key Players Honeywell International Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Propulsion System: Introduction

Advancement in the research, design and development of the aeronautical engineering branch has led to the creation of aircraft and spacecraft which enable the human race to travel vast distances and explore the universe. The basic meaning of propulsion is to push forward or to drive an object or entity in the forward direction. A propulsion system is a machine that generates thrust to push or transmit a forward motion in the object. Propulsion systems work on Newton’s third law, i.e. ‘for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction’. A fluid, in a gaseous or liquid state, is enhanced by a power source i.e. the engine in this case and the response to this acceleration produces a force on the engine. In short, the main function of the propulsion system is to produce thrust so as to lift the object for a prolonged period of time by consuming different fuels.

A common derivation of the equation of thrust demonstrates that the total amount of thrust generated is dependent on the mass flow through the combustion engine as well as the exit velocity of the gas. Different propulsion systems generate different thrusts, but all thrusts will have some connection with Newton’s third law. There are four basic principles of propulsion systems: the turbine or jet engine, the propeller, the rocket and the ramjet. Additionally, the propulsion of a rocket comprises all parts which make up a rocket engine: propellants, tanks, pumps, rocket nozzle and power head. An aircraft propulsion system must be a package of two things. Firstly, the thrust created from the propulsion system must be balanced with the airborne vehicles’ drag, so that it may cruise. And secondly, the thrust created by the propulsion system must be more than the drag of the airborne vehicle so that the airplane can accelerate. In fact, the bigger the difference between the drag and the thrust, the faster the airborne vehicle will accelerate; this difference is known as excess thrust.

Propulsion System: Market Dynamics

The market has very few players that manufacture such devices as it is a challenging task to manufacture a propulsion system since the design and manufacturing is complex and needs great technicality and dedication. The propulsion system market has lot of scope in the research and development department and it is innovating and coming up with new ideas to upgrade itself in the near future. Some prominent aeronautical industries are trying to develop advanced propulsion systems which can produce effective thrust by minimum consumption of fuel in the engine assembly. The propulsion system market has been evolving over a period of time and has become a necessity in the aviation and space sector. The demand to increase transportation of goods and humans with advanced propulsion systems by government authorities and manufacturers has boosted demand for the propulsion system market and this market is forecasted to grow yet more rapidly in the future. The market for propulsion systems will remain healthy in the coming years as this component has been gaining popularity in all developing economies.

The propulsion system market is expected to grow with a significantly growing CAGR in the coming future due to its increasing applications in various defense weapons globally. Furthermore, new technologies and inventions in propulsion systems will foster growth in the global market.

Propulsion System: Market segmentation

The propulsion system market can be segmented by product type and application.

On the basis of product type, the propulsion system market can be segmented as:

Air-Breathing Gas Turbines & Jet Engines Ramjets & Scramjets Internal Combustion

Non Air-Breathing Hybrid Propulsion Electric Propulsion Solid Propulsion Liquid Propulsion



On the basis of application, the global propulsion system market can be segmented into:

Airplanes

Missiles

Unnamed Aerial Vehicles

Spacecraft

Propulsion System: Regional Outlook

The propulsion system market can be divided into seven specific geographical regions/divisions: North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have greater investments in the research and development sector, which has led to the boom of the propulsion system market in the region. The need for better and economical systems in the propulsion system market is estimated to fuel the growth in key end use industries in the coming future. Industrialized Asian countries, such as India and China, which are leaders in the APAC market are expected to grow in the propulsion system market in the coming years.

