RF Monitor market – Trends and Opportunities,Led By CRFS, RF Safety Solutions LLC, Digital Global Systems, RF Industries, RF Code

Every job site is filled with a range of harmful elements; some of these elements cannot be seen or detected by the human eye. A Radio Frequency (RF) monitor is used to detect the radio frequency on job fields to prevent and avoid accidental exposure of radio frequency. Radio frequency is also referred to as any frequency within the electromagnetic spectrum which is associate with radio wave propagation. This technology is mainly used in the telecom industry for signal transmission through radio and telecommunication equipment. On work fields of network stations, there are chances of exposure to RF field levels above the maximum permissible exposure (MPE) limits that are harmful for employees. A radio frequency monitor is used to provide safety to employees by detecting and measuring the radio frequency level on work fields. The RF monitor comes with different safety features such as frequency range detector, device alarm, computer connectivity, and voice note capabilities. The RF monitor is an isotropic device which is used to measure and record the information regarding radio frequency. Isotropic RF devices are used to measures the radiation from all angles on job sites. Several manufacturers are providing the device with voice notes feature. The voice notes feature can be used to record information such as specific measurements and serial number of antennas. Further, this recorded information can be used for documentation.

Growing awareness among people regarding job site safety from radio frequencies, and technological advancement in radio frequency monitoring is driving the growth of the RF monitor market. For instance, as a safety measure, when a tower climber falls from a tower, it rings an alarm to inform other network tower employees. Lack of knowledge about the device functionality restrains the RF Monitor market growth. RF monitor manufacturers are adopting new trends in the service sector by providing the recalibration process for more accuracy by the RF monitor. Recalibration includes the process of maximizing the utility and efficiency of RF monitor devices. RF monitors are recollected by original manufacturers for recalibration and after the recalibration process they are delivered back to the customer. Increasing demand for safety equipment in the telecom industry is creating new revenue opportunity for manufacturers of RF monitors. Network service industries are providing training to employees to understand the technical features of the RF monitor.

The global RF monitor market can be categorized on the basis of end-users, enterprise size, and geography. Based on end-users, the RF monitor market can be segmented into telecom service providers, manufacturing, mining, construction, and media & entertainment. RF monitor devices can be used in the telecom industry for maintenance of network towers and to detect the radio frequencies around a network tower. Based on enterprise size, the RF monitor market is categorized into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of geography, the RF monitor market is segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is expected to hold dominant share in the global RF monitor market because of rapid growth in safety standards in the telecom and media & entertainment sector and also due to the presence of major players in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the RF monitor market due to growing technological advancement in safety equipment in the transmission and telecom sector. Several solution providers are expected to provide more advance RF monitor solutions to different industries to expand the customer base of RF monitor applications.

Major players operating in the global RF monitor market include the Microwave Vision Group (MVG), Narda Safety Test Solutions, GME Supply Company, FiledSENSE, LS telcom AG, LBA Group, Inc., CRFS, RF Safety Solutions LLC, Digital Global Systems, RF Industries, RF Code, and RF Technologies, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.