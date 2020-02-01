SAP Application Services 2019: Global Market Key Players- SAP, Deloitte, Tata Consultancy, Services (TCS), PwC, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Capgemini, Accenture, IBM, Infosys

This market is focused on the full life cycle of SAP application services, spanning project-based implementation and multiyear application management services (AMS). Evaluate service providers for their ability to deliver a comprehensive set of implementation and management services across the SAP portfolio of products for clients worldwide. Comprehensive is defined as follows: • A distinct offering, consistent with common market service offerings as defined by the following: scope of service, delivery structure, intellectual property (IP), roles and responsibilities, service metrics and levels, terms and conditions, and pricing model. • A consolidated set of distinct offerings to address industry-specific demand or cross-industry demand, where the offering is recognized by clients or analysts as an integrated offering.

According to this study, over the next five years the SAP Application Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SAP Application Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SAP Application Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the SAP Application Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAP

Deloitte

Tata Consultancy

Services (TCS)

PwC

Tech Mahindra

Cognizant

DXC Technology

Capgemini

Accenture

IBM

Infosys

HCL Technologies

NTT Data

Wipro

Fujitsu

NEORIS

Atos

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SAP Application Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of SAP Application Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SAP Application Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SAP Application Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global SAP Application Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 SAP Application Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 SAP Application Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Web Services APIs

2.2.2 Thin Client Applications

2.3 SAP Application Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 SAP Application Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Education

2.4.3 Manufacturing

2.4.4 Telecom & IT

2.4.5 Others

2.5 SAP Application Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global SAP Application Services by Players

3.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global SAP Application Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 SAP Application Services by Regions

4.1 SAP Application Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas SAP Application Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC SAP Application Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe SAP Application Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa SAP Application Services Market Size Growth

…………..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SAP

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.1.3 SAP SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SAP News

11.2 Deloitte

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Deloitte SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Deloitte News

11.3 Tata Consultancy

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Tata Consultancy SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Tata Consultancy News

11.4 Services (TCS)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Services (TCS) SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Services (TCS) News

11.5 PwC

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.5.3 PwC SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 PwC News

11.6 Tech Mahindra

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Tech Mahindra SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Tech Mahindra News

11.7 Cognizant

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Cognizant SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cognizant News

11.8 DXC Technology

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.8.3 DXC Technology SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 DXC Technology News

11.9 Capgemini

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.9.3 Capgemini SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Capgemini News

11.10 Accenture

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 SAP Application Services Product Offered

11.10.3 Accenture SAP Application Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Accenture News

11.11 IBM

11.12 Infosys

11.13 HCL Technologies

11.14 NTT Data

11.15 Wipro

11.16 Fujitsu

11.17 NEORIS

11.18 Atos

……Continued

