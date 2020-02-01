SMART TRANSFORMER 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 15.25% AND FORECAST TO 2021
Smart transformers, also known as solid-state transformers, control the electric distribution grid. They provide optimized voltage by maintaining the contact with the smart grid to provide feedback about the transformer and power supply through remote administration. Large commercial facilities are increasingly using these transformers, as they cater to the energy needs of the facility efficiently and economically.
In addition, smart transformers act as voltage regulators by instantly responding to the fluctuations. This helps in reducing the consumption of energy without disturbing the optimized voltage and provides optimal power supply to the electrical equipment. Thus, these transformers are increasingly preferred in Point of Common Coupling (PCC) in grids, which helps in protecting the electrical equipment during power fluctuations. Many vendors such as Miracle Electronics offer smart transformers.
The analysts forecast the global smart transformer market to grow at a CAGR of 15.25% during the period 2017-2021.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Smart Transformer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• GE
• Siemens
Other prominent vendors
• BHEL
• CG
• Eaton
• GRIDBRIDGE
• GRIDCO SYSTEMS
• Howard Industries
• Miracle Electronics Devices
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Schneider Electric
• SPX TRANSFORMER SOLUTIONS
• Varentec
Market driver
• Renewable power generation capacity expansion
Market challenge
• High investment needed from a financially weak distribution sector for upgrading networks
Market trend
• Evolution of smart grids
