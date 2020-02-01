SMART TRANSFORMER 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 15.25% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Smart transformers, also known as solid-state transformers, control the electric distribution grid. They provide optimized voltage by maintaining the contact with the smart grid to provide feedback about the transformer and power supply through remote administration. Large commercial facilities are increasingly using these transformers, as they cater to the energy needs of the facility efficiently and economically.

In addition, smart transformers act as voltage regulators by instantly responding to the fluctuations. This helps in reducing the consumption of energy without disturbing the optimized voltage and provides optimal power supply to the electrical equipment. Thus, these transformers are increasingly preferred in Point of Common Coupling (PCC) in grids, which helps in protecting the electrical equipment during power fluctuations. Many vendors such as Miracle Electronics offer smart transformers.

The analysts forecast the global smart transformer market to grow at a CAGR of 15.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart transformer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/sales/volume/value and exclude retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Smart Transformer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• GE

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• BHEL

• CG

• Eaton

• GRIDBRIDGE

• GRIDCO SYSTEMS

• Howard Industries

• Miracle Electronics Devices

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Schneider Electric

• SPX TRANSFORMER SOLUTIONS

• Varentec

Market driver

• Renewable power generation capacity expansion

Market challenge

• High investment needed from a financially weak distribution sector for upgrading networks

Market trend

• Evolution of smart grids

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Global power outlook

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global smart distribution transformers

• Global smart power transformers

PART 07: Regional landscape

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Smart transformer market in APAC – Market size & forecast

• Smart transformer market in EMEA – Market size & forecast

• Smart transformer market in Americas – Market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Evolution of smart grids

• Reduction in subsidies

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• ABB

• GE

• Siemens

..…..Continued

