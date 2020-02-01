Tert Butylamine Market 2025 Top Key Players Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company

Global tert-Butylamine Market: Introduction

tert-Butylamine is an aliphatic amine with molecular formula C 4 H 11 N. tert-Butylamine is colourless, odourless and a highly flammable organic compound, which is readily miscible with water and organic solvents. Tert-Butylamine is an isomeric amine of butane. Industrially, tert-Butylamine is produced by the reaction between isobutene and hydrogen cyanide under acidic condition, yielding tert-Butylamine with high purity up to 99.5% owing to which it can be used for the synthesis of pharmaceutical products. tert-Butylamine is an environment-friendly organic compound, and is one of the key raw materials for synthesis of various organic compounds such as dyes, rubber additives and pesticides, among others. Mainly, tert-Butylamine is used in production of accelerator compounds, which help enhance vulcanization rate of rubber. tert-Butylamine is a major chemical intermediate for the production of antihypertensive drugs, which are used in the treatment of high blood pressure and also in production of Terbutalin drugs used in bronchitis and asthma treatment. It is also used in production of various pesticides such as Terbutryn and Terbacil, among others.

Global tert-Butylamine Market: Market Dynamics

Steady growth of rubber industry owing to growing demand for rubber products across the globe in turn has resulted in increasing demand for additives such as stabilizers, accelerators and flame retardants. Growing use of tert-Butylamine in medical and healthcare related applications coupled with the environment-friendly nature of tert-Butylamine is expected to drive the growth of tert-Butylamine market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for pesticides across the globe also is expected to bolster growth of tert-Butylamine market. Further, increase in demand for tert-Butylamine for application in dyes and colorants is anticipated to propel the growth in demand for tert-Butylamine market over the forecast period. Fluctuations in raw material prices is expected to have an impact on global tert-Butylamine market.

Global tert-Butylamine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Application, global tert-Butylamine Market is segmented into

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Others (gas purification agent, dyes, etc.)

On the basis of End-use industry, global tert-Butylamine Market is segmented into

Agrochemicals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Rubber Processing

Others

Global tert-Butylamine Market: Regional outlook

Global tert-Butylamine market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. APAC is one of the major consumers and producers of tert-Butylamine. Steady growth of rubber and pharmaceutical industries in developing countries such as India and China coupled with government policies towards development of agricultural industry are expected to in turn result in the increase in consumption of tert-Butylamine. China is expected to account for a relatively higher share in overall tert-Butylamine consumption and is slated to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is also a considerably large consumer of tert-Butylamine, as tert-Butylamine is an environment-friendly compound and hence supports sustainable development. Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Global tert-Butylamine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global tert-Butylamine market, identified across the value chain include BASF SE, Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, and Vinati Organics Limited, among others. Market players are continuously focusing on expansion of production facilities in order to cater to the rising demand of tert-Butylamine.