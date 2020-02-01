Top 5 Key companies operating in the Robot Grippers Market -DESTACO (a Dover Company), Cellro B.V. (Cellro Automotion), RobotWorx, Inc., Robotiq Inc., SAS Automation, LLC, Applied Robotics

Robot grippers are mainly utilized for material handling. Robot grippers can grasp, hold, lift, and move materials. Robot gripper works like a human hand. It is also available with finger structure. Robot grippers are ideal for heavy load handling. Moreover, these robots can work in high temperatures where it is difficult for humans to operate. Robot grippers are connected at the end of an industrial robot. Those robots also are known as an end effector.

Industrial manufactures are focusing on improvement of production efficiency and supply chain process. This factors drives global robot grippers market. Rapid adoption of automation process across regions is further boosting the demand for the robot grippers across the world. Manufacturers are focusing on developing semi-professional 3D printed robot grippers in design platforms.

The global robot grippers market can be segmented based on type, connectivity type, application, and region. Based on type, the robot grippers market can be categorized into vacuum grippers, hydraulic grippers, electric grippers, pneumatic grippers, magnetic grippers, and servo-electric grippers. Industrial manufacturers select robot grippers based on handling application. The pneumatic grippers segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period as these grippers are compact and lightweight. Also, pneumatic grippers can be easily integrated to tight spaces. In the oil & gas industry, hydraulic grippers are majorly preferred as they offer high strength. However, hydraulic grippers are not generally preferred as they require frequent maintenance. This hinders the growth of the hydraulic gripper segment. Based on design, the global robot grippers market can be fragmented into robot grippers with two fingers, robot grippers with three fingers, and robot grippers with flexible fingers. Robot grippers with two fingers are one of the simplest forms of the equipment. They are suitable for handling industrial products and are easy to manufacture. Robot grippers with two fingers are used for pressure control, opening control, and distance control.

In terms of application, the global robot grippers market can be divided into natural gas, manufacturing, construction, energy & utilities, semiconductors & electronics, food & beverage, aerospace & defense transportation, and others (consumer electronics, etc.). The natural gas segment can be divided into oil & gas and mining. The manufacturing segment can be further classified into discrete manufacturing and process manufacturing. The segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Robot grippers are gaining popularity in the manufacturing industry as they handle materials with utmost care, reducing chances of damage. In the manufacturing industry, process manufacturing is expected to grow rapidly as process manufacturing companies are using robot grippers to remove cardboard sheets and to load and unload stamping presses.

Based on region, the global robot grippers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to be the leading revenue generator of the robot grippers market in North America. According to the Robotic Industries Association, 7,406 robots (valued at approximately US$ 402 Mn) were ordered from companies based in North America during the first quarter of 2016. The robot grippers market in Europe is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period as industries in the region are demanding for robot grippers as they affordable and help in increasing productivity. The robot grippers market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as industries in the region are rapidly adopting robot grippers as they offer fast grasping speed and are flexible for different designs, for different parts.

Key companies operating in the global robot grippers market include DESTACO (a Dover Company), Cellro B.V. (Cellro Automotion), RobotWorx, Inc., Robotiq Inc., SAS Automation, LLC, Applied Robotics, Inc., Grabit, Inc., and SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.