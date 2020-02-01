Top Key Players in the Shop Floor Solutions Market -Robert Bosch GmbH, Ricoh India Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Creative IT, Intelligent Instrumentation, LLC, RTS Consulting-Automation

The area in a manufacturing facility where the production or assembly takes place, performed either by workers or automated systems or a combination of both, is called the “Shop Floor.” The shop floor is responsible to bring out the solid, serviceable, and good quality products according to the required specifications. The shop floor may include storage areas, inventory, and equipment. Shop floor is the place where design provisions are mentioned, manufacturing and machinery equipment are engaged for production, and assembling of parts or processing of raw material takes place. The shop floor is responsible for the production of the final or an intermediate product. There are plenty of processing and manufacturing industries around the world. The shop floor is an essential part of industries where the real action takes place. Presently, companies that do not implement automation are left behind, due to high competition in the manufacturing environment. User-oriented mechanization, machines, and people work hand in hand. Shop floor solutions deliver transparency, flexibility, and safety throughout the production and supply chain.

Components of the shop floor are store room, machinery, quality control, information technology, and staff. Thus, solutions are developed to implement and manage the components of the shop floor together. These components require maintenance and management for proper functioning in the industry unit. Shop floor solutions make use of collaborative robotics, for implementing the automation for the ease of users. Shop floor solutions provide a workplace that is intelligently connected with the robots; this increases the efficiency of the organization in the entire production and supply chain. Scalable automation systems can be implemented for the manufacturing and logistic process. All the above mentioned factors are driving the shop floor solutions market.

Additionally, automation of processes with the help of shop floor solutions in the industry reduces the workforce expense, thus making the solutions more affordable and adaptable. Usage of shop floor solutions helps in bridging the communication gap. This helps shareholders of the process inside and outside the industry to have a seamless connection, which leads to reduction of losses and wastage. The flexible communication achieved enable workers and managers to leverage technology by instant connectivity; this helps to fix issues with minimum delays.

However, the increased spending on the maintenance of shop floor solutions and security concerns related to the solutions cause hindrance in shop floor solutions market growth.

The global shop floor solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, enterprise size, end-user, and region. Based on component, the shop floor solutions market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. Software component is sub-divided into on-premise and cloud. Application segment of the market includes work in process tracking, labor tracking, and inventory management. Further, enterprise size is divided into small, medium, and large sized enterprises. Based on end-user, the shop floor solutions market can be bifurcated into automotive; government; manufacturing; transportation and logistics; utilities & energy; and others (IT & telecom).

In terms of region, the global shop floor solutions market can be segregated into North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The shop floor solutions market in North America is expected to grow at a remarkable rate due to increasing adoption of automated solutions in the manufacturing industry. Further, the shop floor solutions market in APAC is expected to show remarkable growth due to upsurge in manufacturing industries in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.

Key players in the shop floor solutions market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Ricoh India Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Creative IT, Intelligent Instrumentation, LLC, RTS Consulting-Automation, Tata Technologies Limited, A+B Solutions GmbH, Softweb Solutions Inc., Ease, Inc., Inventrax, The Lake Companies, Inc., Focus Softnet Pte Ltd, and Cellent.

