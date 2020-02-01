Top Major players in the Rugged Communication Equipment Market are Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc

Rugged Communication Equipment Market – Overview

A ‘rugged’ device, from an end-user perspective, is the ability of the device to keep operating under all exposed working conditions such as weather, extreme temperatures, or tough work situations, for the lifetime of the device, which can easily be 3 to 5 years, or more. Forms of ‘rugged-ness’ can vary depending upon the kind of work being performed. Certain devices may be dropped often or may be exposed to a lot of dust, while others may face extreme temperatures or rain. A device’s level of ruggedness is measured by environmental specifications such as temperature range, MIL-STD-810G, and IP. The temperature specification defines the operational range of temperature of the unit. An IP rating is used to specify protection of the equipment from solids and liquids. MIL-STD-810G is a standard issued by the Developmental Test Command of the United States Army.

Get The Sample Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59262

Investing in rugged communication equipment in place of commercial equipment may be advantageous to the end-user despite the higher initial investment by having a lower total cost of ownership. Communication equipment taken outside of a safe office environment gets subjected to considerable rough treatment in the form of physical drops, water, vibration, and dust or fluctuating temperatures. Calculating the total costs incurred during the entire life of the product, such as hard costs (purchase price, replacement, development, and deployment costs) and soft costs (training & repair costs, and downtime costs), will help end-users take an effective decision regarding buying the right type of rugged device for working environments and will be cost effective in the long run.

Rugged Communication Equipment Market – Trends and Opportunities

Increasing global military expenditure is anticipated to act as a driver for the rugged communications equipment market in the coming years. 2017 saw the highest level of worldwide military expenditure, with some estimates of global military spending pegged at over US$ 1.7 trillion. The biggest spenders were the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia and India. The U.S. military is pursuing development of next-generation platforms that rely heavily on unmanned systems (UAVs), sensors, data transfer, and communication technologies across domains such as land, air, sea, and space. Moreover, portable communication equipment that are lightweight and compact is seeing increasing demand due to geo-political conflicts such as the political instability in Iraq, the war in Afghanistan, the North Korean crisis, and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

A key trend in the rugged communication equipment market is the increasing number of data centers. The advent of cloud computing and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offerings has caused an increase in the construction of data centers in geographically distant locations. Data center operators are likely to use rugged equipment such as computers, servers, and networking equipment in order to better suit the local environment.

Rugged Communication Equipment Market – Segmentation

The rugged communication equipment market can be segmented based on industry, device type, enterprise size, and region. Based on enterprise size, the rugged communication equipment market can be categorized into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Industry segment includes agriculture, construction, environmental, forestry, geographic information systems (GIS) or mapping, military, transportation, road maintenance, public works, waste management, public safety, public transportation, industrial, logistics, mining, and oil and gas. In terms of device type, the rugged communication equipment market can be divided into rugged routers & modems, mobile rugged computers, rugged cellular or IP phones, computer peripherals, and communications accessories. Communications accessories can be further divided into radios and headsets. Based on region, the rugged communication equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Rugged Communication Equipment Market – Key Players

Major players in the global rugged communication equipment market are Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc., Harris Corporation, Leonardo DRS, Inc., Sparton Corporation, WinMate, Inc., Abaco Systems, Inc., ECRIN Systems, Kontron S&T AG, MilDef Group AB, Aqeri International AB, BAE Systems plc, COBHAM plc, Raytheon Company, and Reutech Communications Pty Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: