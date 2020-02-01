Trends in Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market with top Countries data : size, production, prospects, consumption, cost structure and forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Increasing demand for duplex stainless steel from various end-use industries is expected to drive market growth.

Overview of Duplex Stainless Steel Market :

Increasing demand for duplex stainless steel from various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, desalination, pulp & paper, construction, and energy is expected to drive the demand for duplex stainless steel during the forecast period.

Key players/manufacturers:

Outokumpu OYJÂ , Tata SteelÂ , Arcelormittal S.A.Â , Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel CorporationÂ , Sandvik Materials Technology ABÂ , Posco GroupÂ , Acerinox S.A.Â , Allegheny Technologies IncorporatedÂ , Jindal Steel & Power LtdÂ , Daido Steel Co. Ltd.Â , Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.Â , AK Steel Holding CorporationÂ , Thyssenkrupp AGÂ , Voestalpine AGÂ , Carpenter Technology CorporationÂ …

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Duplex Stainless Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The worldwide market for Duplex Stainless Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018.

Major classifications:

Lean Duplex

Duplex

Major applications:

Oil & Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Construction Industry