1-Nonene Market 2019-2025 with Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue

The global 1-Nonene market is valued at 1440 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

1-Nonene, also known as propylene trimer, is a branched olefin produced by the polymerisation of propylene. It is an alkene with the molecular formula C9H18. 1-Nonene is a clear, flammable liquid.

1. 1-Nonene is a branched olefin produced by the chemical linking (oligomerization) of propylene and is also commonly referred to as propylene trimer. It is mainly used to produce isodecyl alcohol, neodecanoic acid, nonylphenol and isononyl mercaptan which are used to produce plasticizers, surfactants, coating components, paint driers, and polymerization modifiers and so on. Exxon Mobil, Shell, Braskem and so on are the major players of 1-nonene for the time being.

China still depends on imported 1-nonene to meet its demand. In addition,unlike applications of foreign countries, China mainly uses 1-nonene to produce nonylphenol instead of isodecyl alcohol for the time being. Chinese demand of 1-nonen is estimated to be 34826 MT in 2015

1-Nonene production mainly concentrates in North American and European regions currently. Although investors are interested in the product, due to technology barriers and other issues, it is difficult for new entrants to be engaged in the industry. There are mainly two companies in China producing 1-nonen for the time being while the product performance has an obvious gap with imported ones.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global 1-Nonene Market:

Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical, ChemChina, Other

1-Nonene Market Segmentation by Types:

0.98, 0.995

1-Nonene Market Segmentation by Applications:

Produce Isodecyl Alcohol, Produce Neodecanoic Acid, Produce Nonylphenol, Produce Isononyl Mercaptan

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global 1-Nonene Market during the projected period.

Finally, the global 1-Nonene Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies. One of the major reasons behind providing market attractiveness index is to help the target audience and clients to identify the several market opportunities in the global 1-Nonene market. Moreover, for a better understanding of the market, QY Research has also presented a key to get information about various segments of the global 1-Nonene market.

