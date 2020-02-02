2018 B2B Telecommunication Market : Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Report Title: Global B2B Telecommunication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global B2B Telecommunication market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global B2B Telecommunication market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.Telecommunication is the transmission of signs, signals, messages, words, writings, images and sounds or information of any nature by wire, radio, optical or other electromagnetic systems. Telecommunication occurs when the exchange of information between communication participants includes the use of technology. It is transmitted either electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation. Such transmission paths are often divided into communication channels which afford the advantages of multiplexing.On the basis of application, the global B2B telecommunication market can be divided into several sectorsluding BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, goverment, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, retail and others. Among them, the BFSI segement accouted for more than 25% of the global market and is ecpected to see a CAGR of 8.54% between 2017 and 2025.In 2017, the global B2B Telecommunication market size was 42200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 103300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2018-2025.

The research covers the current market size of the B2B Telecommunication market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Telstra Corporation Limited, Verizon Communications, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group Corporation), AT&T, Vodafone Group, NTT Communications Corporation, OrangeMarket segment by Regionsqw/Countries, thiss report covers, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Major classifications are as follows:

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Energy and Utility

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others Major applications are as follows:

Unified Communication and Collaboration

VoIP

WAN

Cloud Services