3D Motion Capture Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2019 to 2023

The global 3D motion capture market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Global 3D Motion Capture Market by Top Manufacturers (2019-2023): XSENS TECHNOLOGIES B.V., PHASESPACE, INC., QUALISYS AB, NORAXON U.S.A., INC., VICON MOTION SYSTEMS LTD, OPTITRACK, PHOENIX TECHNOLOGIES, INC., MOTION ANALYSIS CORPORATION, NOTCH INTERFACES, INC., CODAMOTION (CHARNWOOD DYNAMICS LTD.), and SYNERTIAL LABS LTD, amongst others.

Technological Innovations in Computer Vision Technology

3D motion capture has become one of the primary areas of interest in the field of computer vision. Some of the major application areas that have been rapidly evolving include the advanced human interfaces, virtual reality, and security/surveillance systems. For example, Microsoft Kinect uses 3D computer graphics algorithms to enable computer vision to analyze and understand three-dimensional scenes. It allows game developers to merge real-time full-body motion capture with artificial 3D environments. Besides gaming, this opens new possibilities in areas like robotics, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) applications. Increasing usage of computer vision technology in commercial and government sector is also promoting the growth of 3D motion capture systems. Further, with the aid of deep learning, an era of cognitive technology has begun, where computer vision and deep learning integrate to address high level, and complex 3D motion capture technology

Widespread Acceptance of 3D Motion Capture in Movies

At work behind the scenes of movies and games, 3D motion capture is one of the most dynamic, competitive industries in media & entertainment. Developers and facilities are continuously innovating to make the process of transferring real performances to the digital world faster, easier, and more accurate. Motion capture effectively allows shooting infinite angles in one take. This enables one to defer some of the decision-making processes to later in the production pipeline and allows for creative flexibility. Not only does motion capture provide a superior tool for pre-visualization and shot planning to help the decision-making process early on, but also increased flexibility would provide for experimentation at all stages of production, promising almost endless creative possibilities, but exploited with structure and within budget and schedule constraints. Much of the technological advances would come through software and processing, where limited data sets provide the ideal platform to work upon.

