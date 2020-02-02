3D sensor 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2023

3D sensor Market 2019

Global 3D sensor Market, by Technology (Light Sensor, Stereo-Vision, Time of Flight Sensors & Ultra Sound), by Sensor Type (Acoustic, Accelerometer, Image & Others), By Applications (Industrial, Automotive, Logistic, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare) – Forecast 2023

Market Analysis

Medical imaging is highly utilized in different medical divisions including magnetic resonance imaging, radiography, nuclear medicine, elastography, ultrasound, photoacoustic imaging, echocardiography, tomography, magnetic particle imaging and functional near-infrared spectroscopy. Numerous technological innovations like multi detector CT scanners are currently getting adopted in the 3D imaging technologies, among the radiologists and the physicians, for performing timely treatments and accurate diagnosis. The 3D imaging comes with display systems that are being highly adopted in the ophthalmology department due to the growing number of micro surgeries that are being performed. The 3D imaging is also adopted in the field of robotics, which is considered to be one of the fastest-moving applications. With the help of this, detection in the position of the 3D space objects is done. The global 3D sensor market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 5.49 Billion by the year 2023, growing at 27.69% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717781-global-3d-sensor-market-by-technology-light-sensor

Apart from the application in the robotics, the 3D imaging systems is now targeting different applications, including product profiling, object tracking, sheet of light applications, 3D x-ray imaging and time-of-flight applications. Nevertheless, the growing utilization of the 3D sensing technology in different gaming applications and growing requirement for surveillance and security is enabling the growing demand for the 3D enabled devices. However, on the other hand, increasing cost of maintenance and the complex process of device integration is expected to restrict the development of the 3D sensor market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation

The global 3D sensors market is classified on the basis of its technology, application, sensors type and regional demand. Based on its technology segment, the global market is divided into projected light sensor, time of flight sensors, stereo-vision, and ultrasound. The 3D sensor is again divided on the basis of its application which includes industrial, logistic, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. Based on its sensor type, the 3D sensor market is bifurcated into acoustic sensor, image sensor, accelerometer sensor, among others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global 3D sensors market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The prominent industry players in the 3D sensor market are – Cognex Corporation (U.S), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Intel Corporation (U.S), PMD Technologies AG (Germany), ASUSTek Computer Inc, (Taiwan), Infineon Technology (Germany), Occipital, Inc. (U.S), Microchip Technology (Chandler, Arizona), LMI Technologies (Canada), among others.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3717781-global-3d-sensor-market-by-technology-light-sensor

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.1.1 Research Objective

1.1.2 Assumption

1.1.3 Limitation

1.2 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers:

4.1.1 Increasing demand for 3D imaging across segments

4.1.2 Increase in Use of 3D Sensing Technology in Gaming Applications

4.1.3 Growing Requirement of Security and Surveillance

4.1.4 Rising Demand for 3D-Enabled Devices in Consumer Electronics

4.1.5 Rise in implementation of 3D Sensing for Automotive Control Functions & Logistics

4.2 Restraints:

4.2.1 High cost of maintenance

4.2.2 Integration of devices with different interfaces can be difficult

4.3 Opportunities:

4.3.1 Increased demand for virtual reality

4.3.2 Development of 3D depth sensors

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6 Global 3D Sensor Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Technology

6.2.1.1 Projected-light sensors

6.2.1.2 Stereo Vision

6.2.2 Time-of-flight sensors

6.2.2.1 Ultrasound

6.2.3 By Sensor Type

6.2.3.1 Acoustic Sensor

6.2.4 Accelerometer Sensor

6.2.4.1 Image Sensor

6.2.4.2 Others

6.2.5 By Application

6.2.5.1 Industrial

6.2.5.2 Automotive

6.2.6 Logistics

6.2.7 Aerospace & Defense

6.2.7.1 Consumer Electronics

6.2.8 Healthcare

6.2.8.1 Others

6.2.9 By Region

6.2.9.1 North America

6.2.9.1.1 U.S.

6.2.9.1.2 Canada

6.2.9.2 Europe

6.2.10 Germany

6.2.10.1.1 France

6.2.10.1.2 U.K.

6.2.10.1.3 Rest of Europe

6.2.10.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.10.2.1 China

6.2.10.2.2 Japan

6.2.10.2.3 India

6.2.10.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.2.10.3 Rest of The World

7 Company Profile

7.1 Qualcomm Inc.

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Product/Services Offering

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Microsoft Corporation

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Product/Services Offering

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Cognex Corporation

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Product/Services Offering

7.3.3 Strategy

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 ASUS

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Product/Service Offering

7.4.3 Business Strategy

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Intel Corporation

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Product/Service Offering

7.5.3 Business Strategy

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Infineon Technologies

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Product/Services Offering

7.6.3 Business Strategy

7.7 Microchip Technology

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Product/Services Offering

7.8 Occipital, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Product/Services Offering

7.9 LMI Technologies, Inc.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Product/Services Offering

7.10 PMD Technologies AG

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Product/Services Offering

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)