90 Degree Hybrid Couplers Market Key Players including API technologies, L3 Narda-MITEQ, Atlantic Microwave Ltd, Krytar, Inc., AVX Corporation, Kete Microwave Electronics Co.,Ltd

The 90 degree hybrid coupler can be defined as a four-port electronic device which is used to either equally split an input signal into two paths with a 90 degree phase shift between those four ports or to combine two signals while maintaining high isolation between them. These couples are used in circuits requiring a balanced division of power into two transmission lines with 90 degree separation of phase. The 90 degree hybrid coupler is also known as the quadrature coupler or branch-line coupler.

The global 90 degree hybrid couplers market has witness significant growth during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the global 90 degree hybrid coupler is its wide range of applications for different industries including commercial, military and defense and some others. The 90 degree hybrid couplers are equipped with multiple applications in military and defense to balance power and low noise amplifiers plus signal distribution. In addition, these couplers can be used in high power applications also. This has in turn propelled the growth of global 90 degree hybrid coupler at a significant rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, another factor contributing in growth of global 90 degree hybrid couplers market growth is significant features of these couplers which includes excellent phase and amplitude matching, amplitude balance, low insertion loss, high directivity and tight coupling.

Moreover, the 90 degree hybrid coupler offers a simple solution in multiple applications such as electronic warfare, electronic warfare (EW), antenna beam forming, signal monitoring and measurement commercial wireless, SATCOM, radar, and many other applications which requires wide frequency coverage. This in turn increasing the customer base of 90 degree hybrid coupler globally in different industry vertical and resulted in extensive growth in global 90 degree hybrid coupler market during the forecast period.

The global 90 degree hybrid couplers market can be segmented on the basis of type, power levels, end user, and geography. On the basis of type the global 90 degree hybrid couplers market can be categorized into Surface Mount 90 Degree Hybrid Couplers, Drop-In 90 Degree Hybrid Couplers, Impedance Transforming 90 Degree Hybrid Couplers, Connectorized 90 Degree Hybrid Couplers and Legacy 90 Degree Hybrid Couplers. Based on power levels the global market can be segmented into under 5 watt coupler, 5 watt to 10 watt coupler, and above 10 watt. Based on end user the global market can be segmented into military and defense, commercial, and space. The geographical segment of global 90 degree hybrid couplers can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of prominent players operating in global 90 degree hybrid couplers market includes API technologies, L3 Narda-MITEQ, Atlantic Microwave Ltd, Krytar, Inc., AVX Corporation, Kete Microwave Electronics Co.,Ltd., Cernex,Inc., Microwave Communications Laboratories Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Innovative Power Products, Clear Microwave, Inc., CrossPoint Technologies, Cobham Signal & Control Solutions, Infinite Electronics International, Inc., Corry Micronics, Electromagnetic Technologies Industries, Inc., Electro-Photonics LLC, and Smiths Interconnect among others.