Adventure Tourism Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025
This report focuses on the global Adventure Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Adventure Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
Adventure tourism refers exploration or travel with a certain degree of risk faced during the vacation. Some of the activities involved during adventure tourism include caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, rafting, and other activities.
Adventure tourism has grown exponentially worldwide over the past few years, as travelers are keen to visit undiscovered destinations. Moreover, with the significant increase in government initiatives in the form of public and private partnership to promote tourism has fueled the growth of the global adventure tourism market.
In 2017, the global Adventure Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Austin Adventures
G Adventures
Intrepid Travel
ROW Adventures
Mountain Travel Sobek
Natural Habitat Adventures
REI Adventures
TUI AG
InnerAsia Travel Group
Butterfield & Robinson
Abercrombie & Kent Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Land-based Activity
Water-based Activity
Air-based Activity
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 30 Years
30-40 Years
40-50 Years
Above 50 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Adventure Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Adventure Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adventure Tourism are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.