Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis by Workflow, Technology and End User to 2025

Ammonium Persulfate is a white, crystalline, odourless salt consisting of technically pure ammonium peroxodisulfate. It is a strong oxidizing agent that is used in polymer chemistry, as an etchant, and as a cleaning and bleaching agent.

Ammonium persulfate (APS) industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world ammonium persulfate (APS) industry. The main market players are United Initiators, PeroxyChem, Fujian ZhanHua Chemical, Yatai Electrochemistry, Ak-Kim and MGC Group. The production of ammonium persulfate (APS) will increase to 251383 MT in 2016 from 181213 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 6.84%.

The global production value of ammonium persulfate (APS) increases with the 5.31% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 73.73% of the global consumption volume in total.

Ammonium persulfate (APS) has two types, which include purity<99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS) and purity≥99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS). And each type has application industries relatively. With strong oxidizing property of ammonium persulfate (APS), the downstream application industries will need more ammonium persulfate (APS). So, ammonium persulfate (APS) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance ammonium persulfate (APS) through improving technology.

The major production method of ammonium persulfate (APS) is electrolytic technology. The advanced degree of electrolytic technology depends on the structure of electrolytic cell. And the production cost of ammonium persulfate (APS) is also an important factor which could impact the price of ammonium persulfate (APS). The ammonium persulfate (APS) manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. In China, the ionic membrane application is a major development trend.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition.

The global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/955610/global-ammonium-persulfate-aps-development-overview

This report focuses on Ammonium Persulfate (APS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ammonium Persulfate (APS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

United Initiators

PeroxyChem

Fujian ZhanHua Chemical

Yatai Electrochemistry

Ak-Kim

Hebei Jiheng Group

Huaxing Chemicals

MGC Group

Shaanxi Baohua Technologies

Ansin Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity<99.0%

Purity≥99.0%

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Petroleum Industry

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/955610/global-ammonium-persulfate-aps-development-overview

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com