Aniline Market Expert Reviews and Analysis 2019 Along With Study Reports 2025

Increasing demand for polyurethane rigid foams is expected to remain a key factor driving global aniline market growth. More than half the global aniline production is attributed to methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) production. MDI plays vital role in manufacturing rigid polyurethane (PU) foams. Increasing demand for PU insulation in construction, automotives and plastic industries is expected to drive aniline market growth over the forecast period. Aniline serves a raft of end-use industries including rubber products, consumer goods, agriculture, transportation, adhesives/sealants, textiles, packaging, manufacturing, coatings, photography, electronics, pulp & pare and pharmaceuticals.

Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period on account of growing infrastructure and automotive industries. Major companies are expanding their aniline production capacities in China in order to cater to the high demand from emerging economies in the region. Increasing electronics production in Korea, Taiwan and China is expected to further drive Asia Pacific market growth. Growth of automotive industry in Brazil and increasing construction spending in Mexico is expected to drive aniline demand in these Latin American markets.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Aniline Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019

Aniline Market, by Types:

Reagent grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial grade

Other

Aniline Market, by Applications:

Dyes

Drugs

Resins

Rubber Vulcanization Accelerator

Other

Important attributes of the report:

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations.

