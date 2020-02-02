Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market by Top Key Players: AstraZeneca, Ask-pharm, Takeda, Yangtze River Pharm

[Los Angeles,CA- United State]–(satprnews)–2/4/2019: QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Anti-peptic Ulcre drug is one of various classes of drugs with different action mechanisms used to treat or ameliorate peptic ulcer or irritation of the gastrointestinal tract.

China’s anti-trust crackdown on foreign pharmaceutical companies has left many foreign investors in the healthcare industry shocked. The Chinese government has had no qualms about openly stating that it prefers hospitals to purchase from domestic producers. That said, China’s homegrown manufacturers of medical devices and medicine still lack the sophistication to produce many of the more advanced health care products the country needs. Amid rising living standards and an aging population, China’s healthcare needs are set to rise sharply in the coming years.

In April 2015, China amended its Drug Administration Law, introducing two major changes.

The first is a simplification of the company set-up procedure for pharmaceutical companies. Prior to the amendment, investors that wanted to manufacture or distribute pharmaceuticals needed to have a Drug Manufacturing License or a Drug Distribution License before applying for a business license. Now, investors may apply for these after the company has been set up, significantly speeding up the incorporation process.

More importantly, the amendment removes the price controls that the Chinese government had in place for medicines. As of the year 2000, medicines that were listed on the government’s Medical Insurance Catalog, and those medicines on which there was a monopoly, had their prices fixed or guided by the government. About 23 percent of the medicines on the Chinese market had government fixed or guided prices. The price of other medicines was left to market forces. While these price restrictions are now fully removed, companies still need to abide by China’s anti-trust laws. Companies abusing their dominant market position are still punishable under Chinese law.

The global Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

While recent moves have made it easier for foreign investors to introduce new medical products to the Chinese market, the Chinese government has at the same time placed restraints on advertising healthcare products. The final text of the revised Advertising Law was released by the National People’s Congress, China main legislative body, in late April 2015. The law comes into force in September 2015.

The 2015 Advertising Law has special stipulations about advertising for medicine and medical devices. For one, advertising for anesthetics, psychotropic drugs, toxic and radioactive drugs for medical use is not allowed, nor is advertisement for drugs, treatment plans and medical devices to combat drug addiction. Advertising for prescription drugs other than those mentioned previously is only allowed in professional medical journals.

The content for medical advertisements is regulated as well. Any advertisement for drugs, medical treatment or medical devices may not contain the following:

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : AstraZeneca, Ask-pharm, Takeda, Yangtze River Pharm, Shandong Luoxin, Huadong Medicine, Changzhou Siyao, Beijing Yuekang, Guangdong Dahua, Xian Janssen

Key Segment by Type : Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers (P-CAB), Antacids, H2 Antagonists, Ulcer Protective Drugs

Key Segment by Application : Gastritis, Gastric Ulcers, Duodenal Ulcers, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

